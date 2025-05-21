Business and pleasure for students beside the seaside

A four-day residential earlier this month saw students enjoy the tourist sites of the popular holiday destination such as Blackpool Tower Dungeon, Madame Tussauds, Sealife Blackpool Aquarium, Blackpool Zoo and the Pleasure Beach.

The excursions not only broadened their knowledge of local tourism and attractions but also provided valuable learning experiences that directly contributed to their development in the hospitality and tourism industry.

It wasn’t all fun and fairs though as they had dutiful roles to undertake during a mini hotel takeover at Park House Hotel on the Promenade.

Some travel and tourism students have previously engaged with the annual Thoresby Hall Hotel takeover, which sees students undertaking a range of different roles at the hotel in Newark, to gain hands-on, real-time work experience.

Travel and tourism teacher Hannah Locke recently met with Park House Hotel’s operational manager Michael Hopkins to discuss setting up a similar project.

Hannah said: “It was great to discover that Michael shared the same views as me, to help students’ skillsets grow by this kind of placement experience.

“His goal is to introduce more young people to the hospitality industry, showcasing its vibrancy and importance. He is particularly passionate about supporting the growth of the British seaside industry, which plays a vital role in our economy.”

Teachers reported that the students demonstrated exceptional behaviour and a strong commitment to their work at the hotel, actively participating in various work placements in the bar, reception, restaurant, and leading guided tours whilst engaging fully with each department.

Hannah said: “Their work ethic was exemplary, consistently showing dedication, responsibility, and a willingness to learn. In addition to their daily tasks, they showed excellent customer service skills, always maintaining a professional and friendly attitude when interacting with hotel guests and staff alike.

“I was impressed with their natural ability to build rapport with both guests and colleagues, fostering positive relationships throughout their placement. We are excited about the opportunity to continue this partnership and look forward to extending these valuable experiences into the next academic year.”

Student Jayden England said: “Blackpool was a great experience, and the tutors made it so special. Working at the hotel was a good time to find out how exactly a hotel is run and the importance of each role.

“The staff were friendly and helpful trying to make it a more welcoming place for us to stay and learn. I worked in the bar and the reception where I found out how much responsibility they have.

“I loved the dungeons, they were so fun and interactive and I would definitely recommend people to visit when they have the chance to.”

Everyone was grateful for the hotel’s support throughout the process, working to accommodate the students' needs and ensuring they received the best possible experience.

Hannah added: “The team went above and beyond to make the students feel like part of the hotel’s work family, creating a welcoming and nurturing environment for learning.”

