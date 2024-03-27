Britain's tallest man visits local primary school to inspire students

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Being so tall, he could easily have isolated himself away from the public with the constant comments and questions about his height and voice, but he didn’t, and used it to his advantage travelling the world and meeting so many inspirational people.

Paul's message to pupils was “Incredible opportunities have come my way because of the fact that I am different, and I have grabbed each of these opportunities with both hands and worked as hard as I possibly could, to be successful.”

Paul, who is Britain’s tallest man at 7 ft 7 inches, played for the Harlem Globetrotters and holds the world record for being the tallest basketball player. Most recently, after turning his hand to acting, he holds the world record for being the tallest actor! He has appeared in films such as Deadpool, Fantastic Beasts and Avatar.

Britains Tallest Man Inspiring Pupils