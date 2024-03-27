Britain's tallest man visits local primary school to inspire students
Being so tall, he could easily have isolated himself away from the public with the constant comments and questions about his height and voice, but he didn’t, and used it to his advantage travelling the world and meeting so many inspirational people.
Paul's message to pupils was “Incredible opportunities have come my way because of the fact that I am different, and I have grabbed each of these opportunities with both hands and worked as hard as I possibly could, to be successful.”
Paul, who is Britain’s tallest man at 7 ft 7 inches, played for the Harlem Globetrotters and holds the world record for being the tallest basketball player. Most recently, after turning his hand to acting, he holds the world record for being the tallest actor! He has appeared in films such as Deadpool, Fantastic Beasts and Avatar.
Children were treated to a whole school assembly, where Paul talked through his career and sporting achievements. Each year group then got to have a workshop with Paul who taught them some basketball skills and tricks, just like they had seen him do for the Harlem Globetrotters. Gemma Goddard, PE Lead and organiser at King Edward, commented “It is so important to show children there are no limits and to reach for the stars and to shine. Paul was a true inspiration to us all -such as positive role model. It has been a visit none of us will forget for some time.