Brinsley pupils get hi-vis bags to help them walk to school safely in the dark

Brinsley Primary School pupils with their new kit bags.

David Wilson Homes gifted Brinsley Primary and Nursery school 35 of the bags for its pupils to use whilst walking to and from school, ensuring they can be easily seen on the roads as the darker nights draw in.

‘Walk to School Month’ takes place throughout October each year and encourages pupils to celebrate the journey to school on foot.

Jason Osprey, Head Teacher at Brinsley Primary and Nursery School, said: “One of the things we always try and encourage is for children to be more active. This is part of our whole child focus – academic achievement, healthy body and mental health.

“We are very grateful to David Wilson Homes for their kind donation. The hi-vis kit bags will be very useful when we take children out on local walking visits, as well as visits further afield.”

Brinsley Primary and Nursery School is located near the homebuilder’s Old Mill Farm development, and the donation of hi-vis kit bags is another part of David Wilson Homes’ outreach to the local community.

Walking to school benefits children and their parents by increasing exercise and saving money on fuel, and it can even increase social interaction with other families who choose to walk to school and prevent stress by not driving during the rush hour.

Mark Cotes, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “We want to ensure pupils in the local communities remain visible now the darker nights are here, and our donation has hopefully encouraged them to safely practice Walk to School Month.

“This is a campaign we actively support each year as we endeavour to help local school children in their efforts to commute on foot, and the hi-vis bags have proven to be both effective and practical.

