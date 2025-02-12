Bright Horizons and Nottingham Trent University welcome new apprentices during National Apprenticeship Week
As part of this initiative, apprentices can now access a range of qualifications, including:
- Level 5 Early Years Lead Practitioner Apprenticeship (Foundation Degree)
- Level 6 Childhood and Education Studies (Top-up) BA Hons Degree
- Early Years Initial Teacher Training (EYITT) with Early Years Teacher Status (EYT)
This latest cohort of apprentices began their learning journey last week, engaging in their first sessions at NTU’s Mansfield campus and accessing the university’s virtual learning platform. The programme is designed to equip apprentices with expertise that enhances their work with young children and families.
Fay Albans, Course Leader at NTU, emphasised the programme’s impact: “This collaboration is an exciting opportunity for Bright Horizons colleagues to progress through their academic pathway, gain new knowledge, skills, and behaviours, and ultimately improve outcomes for the children and families they support.”
For many apprentices, this opportunity represents an important step forward. Alice Tolley, a Bright Horizons apprentice, shared her enthusiasm: “I wanted to progress my knowledge—it will open up new career doors for me.” Likewise, Jo Whittingham highlighted the practical benefits of the programme: “I’m hoping to gain new skills, take my learning to the next level, and share that with my team.”
As an organisation committed to professional development, Bright Horizons continues to invest in its workforce, ensuring that colleagues feel empowered to grow, learn, and make a lasting difference in early years education, educating through its unique nurture model. National Apprenticeship Week serves as a reminder of the value of lifelong learning and the role apprenticeships play in shaping the future of the sector.
For more information about Bright Horizons and its apprenticeship opportunities, visit our website.