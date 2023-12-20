Boost for local foodbank thanks to The Garibaldi School

The Garibaldi School in Forest Town, Mansfield – which is part of Nova Education Trust – have raised a substantial amount of food and toiletries to donate to the Sherwood Forest Foodbank, all thanks to the kindness and generosity of pupils and staff.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Conventionally, schools take part in non-uniform day with the pupils bringing a donation of money, but this year the Garibaldi pupils wanted to give back to their community using the school’s charity initiative.

James Aldred, Head Teacher at The Garibaldi School, said: “As part of The Garibaldi School charity initiative and social action agenda, instead of the traditional £1 non-uniform donation, we asked our students and staff to donate some food or toiletries to the foodbank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"My goodness me did our students and staff deliver! They arrived at school in their fantastic festive clothing to be greeted by big smiles and festive tunes and they donated in their droves."

Pupils from The Garibaldi School visit the foodbank to hand over their donations

The school’s charity initiative is an opportunity for pupils to learn about important issues and causes that affect the world around them.

Pupils can share their creative ideas which help get them involved with important matters that impact their community.

“It was phenomenal to see all of our students recognising the need and significance to support others within our own community over the festive period," continued Mr Aldred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a result of the foodbank drive, we were able to make a significant contribution to those in need.

Pupils from The Garibaldi School visit the foodbank to hand over their donations

“Sherwood Foodbank collected the donations last Friday and with the help of our student leaders and willing staff volunteers, we were able to load it all in to go.

"People who need it will benefit from a little extra help this Christmas and we look forward to building a collaborative relationship with the Sherwood Foodbank.”

The Sherwood Forest Foodbank collection drivers’, Dennis and Owen, passed on their sincere gratitude, saying. “The donation was absolutely fantastic and we are keen to invite Garibaldi students to help with donation sorting in the future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With one in five of the UK population living below the poverty line, figures show the number of people fed by foodbanks remain at its highest ever level.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) published the statistics of foodbank usage in March, which showed within the last 12 months 2.1 million people in the UK had needed to use a foodbank.