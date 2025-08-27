Blidworth education site to reopen after flood damage repairs

The Blidworth site will be re-opening after two years

More than two years after flooding caused a specialist education site in Blidworth to close, the building is preparing to reopen to learners with complex additional needs.

The site is one of seven that comprise R.E.A.L. Independent School (RIS) Mansfield, one of two registered schools run by R.E.A.L. Education, who also offer personalised and vocational alternative provision. It has been part of The Aurora Group since May.

Structural damage to the site occurred during Easter, 2023, after a neighbouring wall collapsed due to flooding in the area. Since then, extensive work has been carried out and staff are now preparing to re-open on September 3.

Blidworth is a small site with two main classroom spaces and some smaller one-to-one break-out rooms. Additional work is due to take place over the October half term to develop an outdoor learning space featuring fixed play equipment, artificial grass and a planted area.

Among the first group of young people to occupy the building will be some new to R.E.A.L. as well as others from existing sites who are ready to undertake more curriculum-based studies.

Onsite teaching will be led by Rachel Makepeace who will ensure the curriculum is broad and balanced and she’ll be supported by Head of Area (Behaviour & Attitudes) Alison Wellings and Head of Schools Kirsten Gibson.

R.E.A.L. Education’s Director of People and Business Operations Kelsey Hill said it was a great team effort to get the site back up and running and everyone was looking forward to welcoming young learners back to the site.

She said: “Inevitably, the flooding presented us with some challenges but it was amazing to see how quickly our staff stepped up to the challenge. At every stage, we ensured our young learners were at the heart of any decisions that we had to make and we quickly found provision for them at some of our other sites.

“It’s been thanks to the great team spirit, not only among teaching staff but also the operational staff including Property Maintenance Co-ordinator Darren Hill, Head of Health, Safety and Environments Mark Spencer and our Head of Business Operations Paul Allen that we’ve been able to minimise the impact of the flooding on our students and on the wider business.”