Best GCSE maths and English results in years for Samworth Church Academy students

Students at Samworth Church Academy were celebrating their GCSE results today.

Amongst the notable results, Jack Morton achieved 8x9s and 2x8s and is planning on returning to the Samworth Church Academy Sixth Form with a focus on Maths and Further Maths at A level.

Student Libby Gascoyne achieved 2x9s, 3x8s, 2x6s, 1x5, 1x4 and will also return the Samworth Church Academy Sixth Form to study Biology, English Literature and Sociology.

Principal at The Samworth Church Academy, Lisa McVeigh said, “Once again, our fantastic Year 11 students have done themselves, their families and the Academy proud.

Daisy Seymour and Libby Gascoyne

"Overall, their grades have again improved since 2019 and they achieved the highest percentage of good and standard passes in both maths and English in recent memory at the Academy.

"This, alongside their wider experiences and their wonderful character, has set them up well for the future. We could not be more proud of this fun and hard-working group of young people.

"Still As always, we have a long term and ambitious wide-ranging vision to help all our students have fantastic lives after they leave us, and we will continue to do everything we can to build on today’s success in the years ahead.”