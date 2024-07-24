Berry Hill Primary School performs Matilda
The cast ranging from age 7-11 provided a fabulous evening of entertainment. The show was packed with energy, enthusiasm and talent. From the opening number it was clear that the show was the result of months of hard work. Every member of the cast embodied their role, however small, from the moment they stepped on stage.
The opening number 'Miracle' set the scene well with Matilda (played by Aaliyah) appearing at the perfect moment to deliver her first solo. The Wormwood family were (as should be) despicable but fabulously brought to life by Oliver (Mr Wormwood) and Lucy (Mrs Wormwood). Not forgetting Oliver P as Matilda's brother Michael who with very few words still managed a well-timed delivery.
Matilda's school friends, along with ensemble and smaller roles, delivered their lines and routines to ensure this production was well paced and thoroughly entertaining. 'Revolting Children' was high energy just as it should be. Edward (Bruce) really captured the role of Matilda's friend and his cake scene was super. Eryn gave a lovely interpretation of Miss Honey, the nervous school teacher who develops a caring relationship with Matilda beautifully demonstrated through her song 'This Little Girl'. Teya gave a very mature performance as the horrid Miss Trunchbull. Teya is clearly a confident performer with a bright future ahead of her. The title role was played by Aaliyah - she was made for this role and played it perfectly. Her version of 'Quiet' was a standout moment from the show.
The children clearly enjoyed being part of this experience which is why the drama club was created. These children were a credit to themselves and their parents.
