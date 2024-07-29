Beloved teaching assistant leaves Kirkby’s Greenwood Primary & Nursery School after 22 years
Nichola, who taught over 1000 nursery children during her time at Greenwood, will be sorely missed says Sarah Gilbody, Deputy Head Teacher at the school. “I have had the honour of working with Nic for ten years, and in that time she has worked so hard to support each and every Greenwood star in her care. She has a heart of gold and makes each child know how special they are to us. I will miss hearing her songs each day and her sunny personality, we wish her all the best in her new adventures.”
Nichola is now moving on to work at another school and said, “I will miss being a group leader. The children, families and staff have been wonderful over the years. I’ve enjoyed being the start of each child’s journey, setting the foundations for their learning.’
Nichola has seen generations of children growing up and said, “I have actually even worked alongside another Teaching Assistant who was a former pupil! I am now moving to join another school where I actually trained at many years ago, but my heart is at Greenwood and I can’t thank everyone enough for all the happy memories.”
