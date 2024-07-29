Beloved teaching assistant leaves Kirkby’s Greenwood Primary & Nursery School after 22 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nichola Johnson, a Higher-Level Teaching Assistant (HLTA) is bidding farewell to children and staff at Greenwood Primary & Nursery School after working at the Kirkby in Ashfield school for 22 years.

Nichola, who taught over 1000 nursery children during her time at Greenwood, will be sorely missed says Sarah Gilbody, Deputy Head Teacher at the school. “I have had the honour of working with Nic for ten years, and in that time she has worked so hard to support each and every Greenwood star in her care. She has a heart of gold and makes each child know how special they are to us. I will miss hearing her songs each day and her sunny personality, we wish her all the best in her new adventures.”

Nichola is now moving on to work at another school and said, “I will miss being a group leader. The children, families and staff have been wonderful over the years. I’ve enjoyed being the start of each child’s journey, setting the foundations for their learning.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...