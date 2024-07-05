Awards and applause signal end of another academic year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The end of another successful academic year at West Nottinghamshire College was cause for celebration, recognising students’ hard work, endeavours, growth and development in three glittering awards ceremonies.

Teachers, students, parents, governors and special guests enjoyed the end-of-year awards celebrations held at the college’s Derby Road campus.

Joining the college’s vice principal for communications, engagement and student experience, Louise Knott, more than 240 students from all curriculum areas took to the stage after being nominated for a variety of awards. Awards were presented to student by vice principal for curriculum and quality Diane Booth and chair of governors Kate Truscott.

The events were all organised by business students, who have arranged the celebrations as part of extra-curricular activities under their business name ‘The Eventors’.

Award winners from Tuesday evening's ceremony

Key players in the management of the events, which included purchasing trophies, booking the staging and lighting facilities, producing marketing materials and inviting nominees and VIP’s including the setting up and running of each event, were Level 3 Business students Sorina Milos, Ammarah Miah, Kacey Buczko, Jamie Kent, Seb Golcz, Lewis Bond, Maddison Poyser, Anya King and Keira Lee along with Level 2 Accounting and Business student Cameron Ashall-Smith.

The awards events, which took place from Tuesday 25 to Thursday 27 June, were generously sponsored by the Northern Council for Further Education (NCFE), an educational charity and leader in vocational and technical learning and Glosscalm Construction Development Maintenance and Century Tech teaching and learning organisation.

They were attended by a number of VIP guests from a range of organisations that the college works with such as Nottingham Trent University, Fresh Start Recruitment, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, AF Switchgear, Huws Gray Builders Merchants and Mansfield 103.2.

Principal’s awards were presented each night by members of the college’s executive team, to individuals whose skills, qualities and abilities to overcome a range of hurdles, outshone other students in their schools of learning.

Kate Truscott presents Lacey Johnson with her principal's award

Monday’s award went to Lacey Johnson, a student on the Intermediate Certificate in Understanding Working in the Health Sector.

The 17-year-old from Nottingham was nominated for her resilience and dedication despite life’s recent challenges. Teachers at one point extended the course over two years, to provide Lacey with less pressure so that she could focus on personal things.

Lacey was keen to come into college over the Easter holidays to catch up on some missed units, soon overtaking her peers and becoming fully up-to-date.

Teachers have noted Lacey really coming out of her shell, making friends and starting to show the sparky, funny Lacey that she really is.

Jubliant award winners from the construction and engineering teams

Her determination to succeed and achieve her dream of becoming a paediatric nurse is strong despite what life might throw at her and teachers find her an inspiration.

The winner of the principal’s award at the construction and engineering celebration event was presented to Level 3 Site Carpentry student Blaine Pincott on Wednesday 26 June:

Blaine, 23, from Hucknall, works as an apprentice joiner at CJ Joinery Services, Forest Town, Mansfield.

He has achieved various qualifications since joining the college in 2020, from level 1 carpentry and joinery to the intermediate certificate in site carpentry. He is now working towards a level 3 site carpentry qualification as part of his apprenticeship.

Blair Pincott accepts his principal's award from chair of governors Kate Truscott

Edward Walters, 18, scooped the principal’s award on the final evening of awards after teachers praised his focused and determined spirit despite the trauma he has encountered in his personal life.

Still obtaining high grades on his A-Levels in law, psychology and sociology, Edward has made excellent progress in his studies, while acknowledging the importance of education and the necessity for improving his life chances.

He is now awaiting his A-Level results with the ambition of attending university to study psychology and counselling with psychotherapy.

Vice principal for communications, engagement and student experience, Louise Knott, said: “June is very much my favourite time of year when we see the hard work of our students pay off. Our awards celebrations, which recognise the top performing students, are a great way to round the month off.

“It is so wonderful to see our students recognised for their hard, work, dedication often despite some significant personal challenges and I’m immensely proud of each and every one of our nominees for their achievement and to our winners for keeping going despite some setbacks along the way.

“The events themselves are a wonderful celebration of what the college is about – seeing our students develop and progress.

Vice principal Diane Booth presents Edward Walters with his principal's award

“I love watching friends and family on the night as you can see how much this means to them. Our business students who organised the events did a wonderful job and will, no doubt, have gained invaluable skills.”

Kim Carlin, programme area leader for business studies said: “Seeing my students organise and run the awards event was truly heartwarming. Their hard work and dedication paid off, and I couldn’t be prouder.