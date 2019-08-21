Award-winning Will has the silver standard

A student at West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield has had double reason to celebrate this month.

Will Holmes, 18, from Kirkby-in-Ashfield joined fellow graduates in collecting his BTEC level three extended diploma in construction and the built Environment.

But Will has also picked up a second honour this month, a Silver Award in the Pearson 2019 BTEC Awards for demonstrating their outstanding achievements and commitments.

Will was nominated by utor Adam Thompson for his determination and positive work ethics throughout his studies.

Will, who now works a trainee estimator at Nottingham-based Linear Developments, said: “I’ve really enjoyed the course.

“I’ve struggled with depression and dark thoughts, but being prescribed medication has helped.

“Coming to college has enabled me to mature over these two years, not just in my studies, but with everything in my life.

“I’ve taken a step back and thought about my worries and overcome them.”