ATTFE College Stakeholder event celebrates success and strengthens partnerships

ATTFE College stakeholders from local organisations such as the Sutton-in-Ashfield Rotary.

On Monday, 27th January 2025, ATTFE College hosted a highly successful Stakeholder Engagement Event at Boughton Pumping House, Ollerton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event brought together over 90 stakeholders from private, public, and voluntary sector organisations, all dedicated to making a positive impact in the community.

The evening celebrated the achievements of ATTFE College’s #InThisTogether Strategy, launched in March 2024. Key partners, including NHS Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Sherwood Observatory and Planetarium, and Fun Together Schools, shared inspiring presentations on the collaborative work accomplished over the past year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A special highlight of the evening was the recognition of outstanding contributions from individuals who have played a pivotal role in community projects. Ken Mead and Nick Mellors were honoured for their dedication to Takeover Radio, an initiative empowering young people by giving them a platform to share their voices. These awards were presented by East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA) Mayor, Claire Ward. Attendees also heard from Mark Goldby DL, who spoke about The King’s Mission and its alignment with ATTFE College’s ongoing community efforts.

Engaging conversations.

In addition to celebrating past successes, the event provided an opportunity for stakeholders to collaborate on future initiatives and explore ways to shape the curriculum to better serve the local community. Guests were also treated to incredible musical performances from 11-year-old Eden Holmes and local musician Wes Dolan, adding a special touch to the evening.

Liz Barrett OBE DL, Principal of ATTFE College, reflected on the event, stating:

"ATTFE College takes great pride in working with local stakeholders to maximize our impact in the community. Through our #InThisTogether Strategy, we are not only supporting education and skills development but also promoting positive well-being, employment pathways, and volunteering opportunities. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our stakeholders for their ongoing support and shared commitment to our vision."

For more information about ATTFE College’s community initiatives and partnership opportunities, please visit www.attfe.org.uk or follow us on social media.