ATTFE College and CPTED-UK collaboration is set to raise the standard

Julie Taylor MBE joins CPTED-UK as Head of Learning and Development to grow the security and resilience offer within ATTFE College.

A local college’s Uniformed Services’ course is set to take a step closer to top rung of the ladder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A unique collaboration and start of a partnership with course provider, Derbyshire based CPTED-UK and Mid Nottinghamshire’s Academy Transformation Trust Further Education (ATTFE) will also benefit from Julie Taylor MBE taking to the realm and leader of the course.

Julie Taylor MBE joins CPTED-UK as Head of Learning and Development to grow the security and resilience offer within Academy Transformation Trust Further Education (ATTFE) College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The partnership between ATTFE College and CPTED-UK is rooted in a shared commitment to unlocking potential and empowering individuals to make meaningful contributions to their communities.

Julie’s appointment comes at a time when the UK’s 2025 National Security Strategy emphasises a “whole-of-society” approach that addresses both traditional terrorism and emerging hybrid threats, which increasingly target vulnerabilities in military and civilian spheres alike.

This new vision calls for breaking down of barriers between individual Services, between the military and the private sector, and between the Armed Forces and wider society.

By expanding uniformed services training, ATTFE College and CPTED-UK will equip the next generation of skilled professionals to meet these complex and evolving challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CPTED-UK, founded by Richard Stones OBE and Boguslawa Motylska, is a market-leading consultancy renowned for blending physical and social strategies to create safer, more resilient communities. With a strong track record of delivering innovative Crime Prevention through Environmental Design (CPTED) solutions across the UK and internationally, the organisation is now entering a new phase of growth.

Its partnership with ATTFE College will open fresh opportunities for learners, professionals, and community leaders to strengthen their skills in community safety, security, and resilience.

Richard Stones OBE, Managing Director at CPTED-UK commented “Having known. Julie for over 20 years and seen her develop her teaching career, and positively influence so many students, it’s a real pleasure to welcome her in joining CPTED-UK. We have plenty of exciting projects ahead and her enthusiasm and experience will really make a difference.”

ATTFE College, part of the Academy Transformation Trust, provides lifelong learning opportunities to local and wider communities in Mid-Nottinghamshire. The college delivers inclusive further and adult education, offering both non-vocational provision and accredited programmes from Entry Level through to Level 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Barrett OBE, College Principal said “We welcome the continued work we have been doing with Richard, Boguslawa and the team at CPTED-UK and very much look forward to the expertise being provided with Julie Taylor MBE coming on board as well.

Bringing over 25 years of expertise in education, training, and public service, Julie Taylor MBE is widely recognised for her learner-centred and inclusive approach, which raises achievement, motivation, and confidence. A multi-award-winning teacher with an MA in Education, Julie has extensive experience in Uniformed Public Services, working alongside the Armed Forces, emergency services, and prison service to deliver real-world learning.

Through this partnership, Julie will play a pivotal role in shaping a forward-thinking Post 19 Uniformed Services curriculum that blends academic study with hands-on experiences.

Learners will benefit from direct engagement with professionals in the field, opportunities to build networks, and the confidence to step into meaningful careers within the uniformed services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the wider community, Julie’s involvement will mean greater outreach and collaboration with local services, inspiring young people to consider careers that protect and serve. By fostering discipline, teamwork, and leadership, her contribution will help strengthen community resilience, instil pride, and empower the next generation of public service professionals.

Retired Major BG Thomson, who served more than 30 years in the Regular Army, praised Julie for her “physical and mental strength as well as the moral fibre to keep going when the going gets tough.”

Outside her professional work, Julie is also an open water endurance swimmer, a qualified coach, and an active fundraiser and volunteer with local, national, and international charities, including military-related causes.

By combining CPTED-UK’s expertise with ATTFE College’s commitment to inclusive education, this partnership will not only shape the future of Uniformed Services training but also create lasting impact across communities by empowering individuals to build meaningful careers while contributing to a safer, more resilient society.