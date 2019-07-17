Asquith pupils learn to recycle like the experts

Asquith Primary School pupils visited the Veolia Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) in Mansfield to about how waste is sorted at the facility.

The children visited the viewing area to see how the job is done.

They then took part in a team competition to apply their new knowledge to a real-life situation, sorting out the items that can be recycled in Mansfield and ended with a waste quiz to see what they had learned.

Clare Harding, head teacher at the school, said “We are always striving to do better when it comes to recycling.

“Our eco group and school council should now be our experts to help the rest of school do better.

“We hope they will also take the message home to help their families recycle at home.”

Corinna Brown, extended services coordinator and eco lead, added “Our children know need to know what can be recycled and which bin it should go in.

“We learnt that we all have a very important play our part, to make sure that items like plastic bottles are recycled and not wasted.”