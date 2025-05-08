'Aspirational and welcoming' Mansfield primary school rated 'good' by Ofsted following latest inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Mansfield primary school has decribed as 'aspirational and welcoming' by Ofsted inspectors.

Abbey Primary School, on Stuart Avenue in Forest Town, is part of the ONE Academy Trust and maintains the ‘good’ rating awarded at its previous inspection by the Government watchdog.

Neil Harris, head teacher, said: “We’re delighted by the outcome, we’re part of an amazing community of children, staff, families and governing body and the ONE Academy Trust.

"This is my third headship and this school is just amazing, everyone works so hard and gives so much for the school and that’s been recoginsed in the report which said we were welcoming, safe and aspirational.

Abbey Primary School in Forest Town has been described as 'aspirational and welcoming' by Ofsted. Photo: Google

"What really pleased us was that the report really captured the essence of us, the strengths that we have and the outcomes and opportunities we provide for the children, which is really important us as it’s about giving people chances.”

In their report, inspectors said: “Pupils thrive at this aspirational and welcoming school.

"They feel safe and know that there is a trusted adult that they can talk to if they have any worries.

"Pupils know that all staff care deeply about their well-being and are quick to help them if a fall-out happens.

"The school ensures that pupils and their families are at the very heart of the school’s work and pupils’ behaviour throughout the school is impeccable.

"Reading is prioritised across the school and children begin to learn to read as soon as they join the school in the early years.

"Staff read aloud to pupils regularly, and pupils enjoy their visits to the extensive school library.

"Highly trained staff deliver a consistent approach to the teaching of phonics and skilfully give opportunities for pupils to practise the sounds that they have been taught.

"This helps pupils to read with fluency and confidence.

"When gaps in their knowledge are identified by staff, pupils are quickly given the right support to catch up.

"The school has put in place a well-ordered and aspirational curriculum that identifies the precise knowledge that pupils need to know.

“Teachers expertly question pupils to check their understanding and help to resolve any misconceptions swiftly.

"The school also quickly identifies the needs of pupils with SEND.

"Staff ensure that these pupils receive the precise support that they need.

"When necessary, teachers skilfully adapt their delivery of the curriculum to ensure that these pupils make the best possible progress through the curriculum content.

"The school works with a range of internal and external partners when needed to provide expert advice about supporting pupils with SEND.

"As a result, these pupils achieve well.

"Children get off to an excellent start in the early years.

"They follow well established routines and learn together enthusiastically.

"The carefully-designed environment ensures that children engage with a wide range of learning opportunities and build their knowledge.

"The trust and its local governing body have a shared, aspirational vision for the education of all the pupils.

"They know the next steps to take to make the school even better.

“Leaders ensure that staff are well trained to lead individual subjects and to support pupils’ learning.

"Staff are extremely positive about how the trust and school leaders consider their workload and support their well-being.

"All are proud to work at the school.”