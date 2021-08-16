With traditional exams scrapped in favour of teacher assessments, the results reflect each students’ overall attainment during the year.

The school say that the results are ‘testament to the hard work of our students’ and paid tribute to their dedicated staff who have ‘worked tirelessly to enable them to remain focused and positive’.

Some of the outstanding individual achievements include Khizr Islam (9,9,9,9,8,8,8,8,7,7), Thomas Purnell (9,9,9,9,8,8,8,7,7), Oliver Shipside (9,9,8,8,8,7,7,6,6) and Nusaybah Islam (9,9,9,9,9,8,8,6,6).

Khizr Islam, Thomas Purnell, Oliver Shipside and Nusaybah Islam with their results

Khizr’s dad commenting that the results were ‘a reflection of the teachers’ hard work’, adding: “We are very proud of Khizr.”

Thomas’ mum said: “Thank you to all the teachers, and well done to the children!”

Also celebrating fantastic results are Olivia Devlin (9,9,9,8,8,8,8,8,7), Riley Tilstone (9,9,8,8,7,7,7,6,6) and Evie Robinson (9,9,8,8,8,8,7,7,7).

Luke Hudd (9,9,9,9,9,8,8,8,7) has achieved ‘amazing’ grades, as has Joshua Beighton (9,9,9,9,9,8,8,8,8).

Olivia Devlin, Riley Tilstone and Evie Robinson were thrilled with their grades.

Luke will be going on to Ashfield Post 16 and Joshua will continue his studies at Bilborough College.

A spokesperson for the school said: “The list could go on and on - all the students have worked so incredibly hard and achieved very well-deserved results – we would like to congratulate them all.”

Ashfield’s head teacher, John Maher, added: “Today, we celebrate the hard work of our Year 11 students, who individually and collectively adapted so well to a difficult year and achieved excellent results.

"Parents have also played a major part this year, and we thank them for their support and encouragement.

Luke Hudd bagged five 9s amongst his grades

"We look forward to welcoming many of our Year 11 students back into Ashfield Post 16 in September.”

