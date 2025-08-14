Ashfield Post 16 students celebrate A Level results achievements

Students and staff at Ashfield Post 16 Centre, part of The Two Counties Trust, are celebrating today after receiving their A Level results, enabling students to secure places at prestigious universities, on coveted courses.

Just under 1 in every 4 grades was a Grade A* or Grade A with an overall pass rate of 99.3%!

Students have achieved some excellent results which reflect the hard work and commitment shown throughout their studies.

Students across the academy performed well, with some of the individual standout achievements including:

Ashfield Students. Photo: The Two Counties Trust

Libby Bailey-Evans has achieved an A* in Biology, A* in Chemistry and A* in Psychology and will be studying Psychology at the University of Oxford.

Maja Szul has achieved an A* in Chemistry, A* in Biology, A* in French and Grade A in Physics and will be studying Medicine at the University of Edinburgh.

Leo Bell has achieved an A* in Mathematics and Further Mathematics and A* in Physics and will be studying Mathematics at the University of Cambridge

Rowan Gilchrist has achieved an A* in Mathematics and Further Mathematics, A* in Physics and a B in Drama. He will be studying Mathematics at the University of Edinburgh

Leo Bell. Photo: The Two Counties Trust

Moosa Islam achieved an A* in Computing, A* in Mathematics, A* in Physics and Grade A in Mathematics and will be studying Computer Science at the University of Edinburgh.

Annabel Boot achieved an A* in Biology, A* in Chemistry and A* in Mathematics and will be studying Chemistry at the University of Durham.

Linda Maguire, Head of Ashfield Post 16 said: “A massive well done to our Post 16 students who have achieved exceptional results today - the culmination of two years of hard work, determination and resilience. These results are a true testament to the perseverance and dedication of all our students and our teaching staff, and to the culture of achievement and ambition that underpins all that we do at Ashfield Post 16. Most importantly, students have achieved grades that allow them to pursue their next exciting steps. Well done and good luck to all our students, we are incredibly proud of you!”

Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer of The Two Counties Trust, said: “We are delighted to congratulate all our students across The Two Counties Trust on their achievements. These results are a testament to their ambition, perseverance and dedication, qualities that reflect our Trust’s values of ambition, teamwork and honesty. Today marks an important step in their journey, made possible through their hard work, the support of their families, and the professionalism of our talented staff.

Libby Pearse. Photo: The Two Counties Trust

“I am proud of the culture we have across our schools, where strong professional relationships coupled with high-quality teaching supports students to make progress and prepare them well for their next stage. Whether moving on to university, apprenticeships or employment, our students leave us with the knowledge, skills and resilience to make a positive contribution to the world. We wish them every success in the exciting futures ahead!”