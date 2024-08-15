Ashfield Post 16 students celebrate A Level Result achievements
and live on Freeview channel 276
The students at Ashfield Post 16, part of The Two Counties Trust, have achieved some excellent results which reflects the hard work and commitment shown throughout their studies. Students across the academy performed well, with some of the individual standout achievements including:
- Sonny Walters achieved Grade A* in Mathematics and Further Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics. He leaves us to study Theoretical Physics at the University of Sheffield.
- Jake Freeman achieved Grade A* in Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics. He is delighted to be heading off to study Biomedical Sciences at the University of York.
- Erin Reed achieved Grade A* in Mathematics and Further Mathematics and Grade A in Computing and Physics. She is ready to embark on her university studies and will be studying Mathematics at the University of Nottingham.
- Luke Ardern worked hard to achieve Grade A * in Business Studies and Criminology and a Grade A in History and is excited to study Politics, Philosophy and Law (PPL) at the University of Warwick.
- Lewis Comerie achieved Grade A* in Accounting and Mathematics and a Grade A in Computer Science and will be leaving us to study Financial Mathematics at the University of Nottingham.
Linda Maguire, Head of Ashfield Post 16 said: “A massive well done to our Post 16 students who have achieved exceptional results today - the culmination of two years of hard work, determination and resilience. These results are a true testament to the perseverance and dedication of all our students and our teaching staff, and to the culture of achievement and ambition that underpins all that we do at Ashfield Post 16. “Most importantly, students have achieved grades that allow them to pursue their next exciting steps. Well done and good luck to all our students – we are incredibly proud of you!” Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer of The Two Counties Trust, said: “Congratulations to students across The Two Counties Trust receiving their results today. A significant amount of hard work and commitment has gone into securing their grades and we thank them for their effort and enthusiasm during their time as part of their school community. “A big thank you to families and dedicated staff across the Trust, who have played their part in empowering our students to reach their fullest potential. We wish everyone taking their next steps in education and the workplace the very best of luck and look forward to seeing what they go on to achieve in the future.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.