Ashfield Post 16 students celebrate A Level Result achievements

Students and staff at Ashfield Post-16 Centre are celebrating today after receiving their A-Level results, enabling them to secure places at prestigious universities, on coveted courses.

Linda Maguire, Head of Ashfield Post 16 said: “A massive well done to our Post 16 students who have achieved exceptional results today - the culmination of two years of hard work, determination and resilience. These results are a true testament to the perseverance and dedication of all our students and our teaching staff, and to the culture of achievement and ambition that underpins all that we do at Ashfield Post 16. “Most importantly, students have achieved grades that allow them to pursue their next exciting steps. Well done and good luck to all our students – we are incredibly proud of you!” Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer of The Two Counties Trust, said: “Congratulations to students across The Two Counties Trust receiving their results today. A significant amount of hard work and commitment has gone into securing their grades and we thank them for their effort and enthusiasm during their time as part of their school community. “A big thank you to families and dedicated staff across the Trust, who have played their part in empowering our students to reach their fullest potential. We wish everyone taking their next steps in education and the workplace the very best of luck and look forward to seeing what they go on to achieve in the future.”