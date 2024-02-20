Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The campaign comes after the charity recognised the positive impact that creativity has on the mental health of young people aged 11-18 years, whilst working in schools in Bolsover and North East Derbyshire as part of its Six Pillars project.

Six Pillars supports the emotional health and wellbeing of young people via creative taster sessions and workshops, to help build confidence and develop skills. The young people involved in the project often encounter difficulties in traditional educational settings, sometimes finding social interactions to be challenging, leading to feelings of isolation and loneliness.

During the regular meet-up sessions, the Junction Arts team saw the positive impact of being creative, which allows young people to channel and process their feelings, reducing stress and boosting their self-esteem.

Six Pillars Participants

Unfortunately, not all young people have access to the necessary art supplies to support their wellbeing needs and encourage their creative talents. So, the charity is asking people to donate and help them raise £3,000, so that they can distribute 100 art packs to Six Pillars young people before the end of this academic school year in July 2024. Each art pack includes a variety of high-quality art supplies, ensuring that every child has the tools they need to embark on their artistic journey.

Junction Arts Project Coordinator, Kylie North said: “We know that engaging in art has a profound impact on a young person's emotional health and wellbeing, providing a therapeutic outlet for self-expression, fostering creativity, and promoting a sense of accomplishment that contributes positively to their overall mental and emotional development. One of our Six Pillars participants, who has autism and struggles with anxiety, has gone from barely speaking in a group situation to wanting to become a volunteer, their confidence and self-esteem has improved so much in just a few months of attending our sessions.”

“We want more young people to experience this, so we are on a mission to provide 100 art packs to young people within the Six Pillars programme, empowering them to unleash their creativity and explore the world of art. Your support can make a significant impact on their lives and open doors to new possibilities. Any donation, no matter how big or small, will directly contribute to enriching these young lives in Derbyshire through the joy of art.”

You can find out more and donate here.

