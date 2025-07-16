Archway Together: A joyful reunion of talent, heart and belonging

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as Nottingham’s Albert Hall played host to Archway Together, a dazzling celebration of creativity that brought every school in Archway Learning Trust under one roof for the first time in six years.

From the moment the lights dimmed, the stage came alive with the joy, talent and spirit of over 200 pupil performers. Each school not only delivered its own performance but also introduced another school from the Archway family, a beautiful gesture that captured the sense of community at the heart of the Trust.

The evening was a rich blend of music, movement and storytelling. Primary choirs moved the audience with emotional renditions of A Million Dreams and Wade in the Water, while Secondary choirs stunned with their vocal power and harmony. There were breathtaking solos, dramatic scenes from Macbeth and Blood Brothers, and a show-stopping, foot-stomping rendition of Revolting Children from Matilda.

But perhaps the most powerful moments came during the four joint songs performed by all schools together. These were the result of months of rehearsals, both individually and collaboratively, that symbolised the unity, belonging, and a shared voice that the event stands for. The final song, I Belong, captured the essence of the night and left a lasting impression on everyone in the room.

“Archway Together was so much more than a show,” said Claire Watson, Principal at Lees Brook Academy. “It was a celebration of collaboration, creativity and the incredible sense of belonging that runs through every one of our schools. Watching our young people shine was nothing short of magical.”

Held for the first time since the pandemic, Archway Together was a reaffirmation of the Trust’s core values. The event embodied collaboration, opportunity, and excellence, and above all, celebrated the uniqueness and potential of every child.

Sian Hampton OBE, CEO of Archway Learning Trust, shared: “This was about more than performance, it was about community. Seeing our children come together with such passion and talent was deeply moving. This is who we are at Archway. And I must admit it did bring a tear or two to my eye.”

Archway Learning Trust is the largest Multi-Academy Trust (MAT) in Nottingham, educating one third of the city’s children across its 11 academies in Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, Derby and Derbyshire.