Annesley school pupils get a friendly visit from the police
Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield team took time out from tackling crime to pay a visit to staff and pupils at an Ashfield school.
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 9:32 am
Officers visited Annesley Primary and Nursery School, on Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse.
Posting on their Facebook page, the team said: “The Reception years at the school have been completing a project on all the emergency services, so a visit from the local constabulary was a real bonus for them.
“All of the staff and children were all very engaging and fully appreciated the visit.”