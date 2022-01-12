Annesley school pupils get a friendly visit from the police

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield team took time out from tackling crime to pay a visit to staff and pupils at an Ashfield school.

By John Smith
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 9:32 am

Officers visited Annesley Primary and Nursery School, on Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse.

Posting on their Facebook page, the team said: “The Reception years at the school have been completing a project on all the emergency services, so a visit from the local constabulary was a real bonus for them.

“All of the staff and children were all very engaging and fully appreciated the visit.”

Officers from Ashfield Police visited Annesley Primary School

