'Amazing' Sutton school cook retires after 40 years

An 'amazing' school cook who went "the extra mile" is retiring after 40 years.

Janet Bennett, has been a cook supervisor with Nottinghamshire County Council for 40 years - spending 15 of those years cooking for children at Dalestorth Primary & Nursery School.

Left to right Debbie Knowles-Brown, Janet Bennett and Sandra Shaw.

The school has said she is an "amazing cook" and seeing her go is "the end of an era".

Assistant Head Teachers, Michelle Curran, said: "Mrs Bennett has been our amazing cook supervisor since October 2004.

"Not only has she cooked delicious meals everyday, she has gone the extra mile buying treats for the children out of her own pocket.

"She has also looked after the staff, cooking our Christmas dinner and buffets for various events.

"She will now have time to pursue her passion of going to dog shows and we are all sad to see her go. We will especially miss her gorgeous butterscotch tart."