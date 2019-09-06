Almost 3,000 new students take part in induction fun at West Notts College

Corridors and classrooms have been buzzing at West Nottinghamshire College this week as a new academic year begins, with 3,000 students taking their next steps in education.

As well as getting to know their new timetables, classmates and tutors, there has been plenty lined-up in terms of induction activities, aimed at helping students to bond with their peers.

Activity leadership students Clayton Tearall and Jack Carrick.

Throughout the week students could get involved in fun activities such as laser tag, an inflatable gladiator challenge and a bungee run, and visits from local gyms and companies, as well as competitions.

Catering and hospitality students learnt about the way different foods taste on the tongue from sweet and sour to bitter and salty.

Another group had an ‘against-the-clock’ product knowledge test which got them working together to learn about different fruit and vegetables.

Groups also worked together to make themed afternoon teas, creating a mixture of sweet and savoury items with a suitable mocktail.

Year one performing arts students during a performance about democracy.

They were judged on presentation, taste, suitability, quality and marketing.

Other activities included a visit to the National Justice Museum in Nottingham on Friday, September 6, for travel and tourism students, who studied interpretation of visitor attractions and collected information on how guides provide information to visitors.

They also took part in a simulated court trial with actors.

Andrew Cropley, college principal and chief executive, said: “It’s been tremendous to welcome back our returning students and to see so many new faces at the college.

Students Mike Higginson, Paola Moreira-Rubino and Sam Howlett.

"The start of a new academic year brings with it a wonderful energy and positivity and I’m delighted to sense this with so many students and indeed, our staff.

“Induction week provides a really important start to a student’s time in college.

"They break the ice with their peers and get to know each other while enjoying some creative and interactive tasks, which will provide a strong foundation for the many exciting challenges that their courses will bring to them.

“Discovering new strengths and working in teams during induction are good attributes to build upon for the rest of a student’s studies at West Notts. I’ve enjoyed meeting many of our new students and I’m looking forward to meeting many more as they settle in.”