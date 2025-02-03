All things apprenticeships at college Open Event

An open evening dedicated to apprenticeships is taking place at West Nottinghamshire College this month.

On Wednesday 12 February people can discover more about the types of apprenticeships which are available through the college as well as speak to teachers at the event, which will take place at the college’s Derby Road campus.

The open evening, which runs from 5.30-7.30pm, will focus on the benefits of becoming an apprentice as well as inform people about the process of applying for a vacancy – which can be done on the night.

The specialist apprenticeship team will be on-hand to discuss the range of apprenticeships in industries such as business and administration, engineering and manufacturing, legal, finance and accounting, as well as sales, marketing and procurement.

Staff will also advise guests on the types of qualifications and skills needed for the range of apprenticeships as well as highlight some of the strategies needed to secure an apprenticeship that aligns with individual’s goals.

Head of employer engagement Karen Millward said: “We’re delighted to announce that many local employers from various sectors will be joining us.

“This will be a fantastic opportunity to gain insights into working life in these industries.”

To register your interest for the event visit www.wnc.ac.uk/Open-evenings-and-events