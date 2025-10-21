AF Switchgear Academy set to power next generation of engineers

This builds on more than eight years of successful collaboration between the company and the college, which have worked together to develop the next generation of skilled engineers through apprenticeships, work experience and technical training.

The AF Switchgear Academy provides industry-leading training to prepare students for careers in the design, manufacture and installation of low voltage switchgear and control panels – a specialist field vital to the energy, infrastructure and manufacturing sectors.

Delivered through a dedicated five-day programme combining college and on-site training, the Academy offers full-time electrical engineering students the opportunity to gain practical, hands-on experience alongside experienced professionals at AF Switchgear’s headquarters on Nunn Brook Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

The course is certified by AF Switchgear and introduces students to the essential technical and theoretical principles underpinning switchgear manufacture, while offering valuable insights into the industry’s expectations and working culture. Participation may also lead to full-time apprenticeships at the company.

The Academy will begin with a ‘pilot’ group in November, with training split between the company’s HQ and the dedicated AF Switchgear workshop facility at the college’s engineering campus. It will run up to four courses each academic year, hosting several students at a time, selected on their ability, aptitude and progress on their full-time programme. teaching will be delivered by AF Switchgear, supported at the college by teachers.

Benjamin Toule, head of engineering, said: “The launch of the academy marks another step in the successful partnership between the college and AF Switchgear.

“Through strong collaboration with our industry partners, we’re creating a learning environment that goes far beyond traditional qualifications, offering hands-on experience, technical training, and real-world exposure that prepares learners for meaningful and sustainable careers.

“It not only raises awareness of the vital role the switchgear industry plays in powering and protecting modern life but also highlights how education and industry can work together to drive opportunity and growth.”

The initiative reflects AF Switchgear’s long-standing commitment to workforce development. The company has a strong track record of recruiting apprentices through the college, supporting them throughout their training, and offering long-term employment opportunities.

Every apprentice who completes their programme is offered a position, with many progressing into senior roles, including management and director-level positions.

Mike Ratcliffe, operations manager at AF Switchgear, said: “Career progression and individual personal development is key, with apprenticeships being acknowledged as the lifeblood of the company as they provide a pathway for employees to acquire valuable skills while contributing to the growth and success of the business.”

Based at the college’s Gene Haas Centre for Advanced Manufacturing, on Oddicroft Lane, Sutton-in-Ashfield, the Academy builds on AF Switchgear’s wider support for learning and development.

The company has donated specialist switchgear equipment to the college, enabling students across all engineering disciplines to gain practical, operational experience with industry-standard technology.

The Academy provides a route for students to explore and develop their career prospects while building confidence and employability skills. For AF Switchgear, it also provides a valuable opportunity to identify and nurture future talent.

Existing staff at AF Switchgear are also benefitting from training opportunities through the college, through its commitment to upskills current, experienced workers.

Recent developments include the introduction of a new course, the Level 3 Award in Industrial and Panel Wiring, designed in conjunction with the company.

This 12-week part-time course equips staff with the ability to identify key principles, processes and components used in constructing electrical panels for engineering applications. They also learn the techniques used in inspection, testing and commissioning of electrical panels and associated equipment.

The AF Switchgear Academy was formally unveiled on Monday 20 October at an event attended by leaders from the college and AF Switchgear, apprentices, governors, local dignitaries, employers and representatives from industry bodies the Joint Industry Board (JIB), the Electrotechnical Certification Scheme (ECS), and Electrical Contractors Association (ECA).

It included ribbon cutting and speeches by Mike Ratcliffe, operations manager at AF Switchgear, as well as principal Andrew Cropley, and Keith Sanderson, head of skills delivery at ECA. There was also a tour of the facilities for guests.

Andy Reakes, chief operating officer at JIB and ECE, said: “The AF Switchgear Academy is a fantastic starting point for aspiring engineers to gain exposure to real industry practice and understand what really happens in the workplace.

“It’s through structured apprenticeships and nationally-recognised vocational qualifications that individuals develop the skills, knowledge, and experience to be acknowledged as qualified professionals. The JIB and ECS are proud to support pathways that uphold those standards and lead to Gold Card status as a mark of competence and commitment within our industry.”

Keith Sanderson, head of skills at the ECA said: “Practical training is critical to ensuring that the next generation of electrotechnical engineers are competent, professional and reliable to meet the demand of the UK as it continues on its path to electrification.

“It’s really good to see AF Switchgear, one of ECA’s members, working with others in its community to address the skills gap and offer career opportunities that will be vital to economic growth in the area.”

The Academy forms part of a wider strategy to strengthen skills and innovation in the local engineering sector, supporting the emerging Ashfield Innovation Technology Park and the Automated Distribution and Manufacturing Centre (ADMC) developments, positioning the region at the forefront of advanced manufacturing and automation.

It runs alongside the company’s annual apprenticeship recruitment, which attracts up to 100 attendees at open evenings and results in around 10 new apprenticeships each year across electrical engineering, accounts and customer service.

1 . Contributed Guests from the engineering sector attended the academy’s launch Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Assistant principal Kirsty Walsh welcomed everyone to the Gene Haas Centre for Advanced Manufacturing Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Principal and chief executive Andrew Cropley Photo: Submitted Photo Sales