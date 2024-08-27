A Level success brings celebrations to The Manor Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at The Manor Academy, which is part of The Two Counties Trust, have been collecting a set of fantastic A-Level grades today.

Student, staff and families have come together to celebrate the results of two years of hard work to secure these grades.

Particualr success include:

Kaycie Harrison achieved an A in Business studies, two B’s and a C. Kaycie intends to take a gap year before going to study Bio Medical Science at York University.

Jay Miller achieved two B’s and two C’s including English Literature and Criminology. Jay intends to take a gap year before deciding on a university place.

Toby Gibbs from our G3A Football Academy achieved a Distinction * Distinction in Sports Studies. Toby has secured a degree level apprenticeship at Roll’s Royce.

Ben Yates achieved a Distinction * in Health and Social Care and is going to university to study Sociology and Criminology.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jay Tideswell and Kaycie Harrison.

Katrina Kerry, Headteacher, The Manor Academy, said:"I would like to congratulate all of our students who have received their results today, these results recognise their hard work and commitment to their studies. Students have achieved excellent results in a variety of subjects which we offer at Manor College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would also like to recognise our teachers and support staff who have worked tirelessly to ensure that students are able to progress to university or enter the world of work, through our curriculum and wider extra-curricular offer. All our staff join me in wishing our leavers the best and we look forward to seeing them achieve in the future.

Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer of The Two Counties Trust, said: “Congratulations to students across The Two Counties Trust receiving their results today. A significant amount of hard work and commitment has gone into securing their grades and we thank them for their effort and enthusiasm during their time as part of their school community.

“A big thank you to families and dedicated staff across the Trust, who have played their part in empowering our students to reach their fullest potential. We wish everyone taking their next steps in education and the workplace the very best of luck and look forward to seeing what they go on to achieve in the future.”