YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms

A-Level students get inside look at the heart of UK democracy

By West Notts College
Contributor
Published 24th Oct 2025, 14:42 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 14:52 BST
West Nottinghamshire College A-Level Politics students enjoyed a two-day visit to London, where they immersed themselves in the workings of British politics and government, including a rare and unexpected tour inside 10 Downing Street.

Accompanied by teachers Brad Slack, Katie Shuttleworth and Emily Hancock, the students experienced a packed itinerary that brought their studies to life, offering first-hand insights into the institutions and individuals shaping the country’s political landscape.

During their visit, students toured the Supreme Court, where they observed the summing up of a live case from the public gallery, and explored the Palace of Westminster, taking in both the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

They watched Prime Minister’s Questions from the public gallery and participated in a mock Select Committee on media regulation, featuring high-profile guests including Lord Watson, Nathan Sparkes (chief executive of Hacked Off), and Lord Faulks (chair of the Independent Press Standards Organisation).

The group also benefited from private Q&A sessions with Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, and Mansfield MP Steve Yemm, who offered valuable insights into the realities of political life and public service.

An unexpected highlight of the trip was the opportunity to tour the inside of 10 Downing Street, providing a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the students. Emily also shared her pride that the college was able to make the visit possible, noting that Steve Yemm’s aide mentioned other local sixth forms had declined similar opportunities due to resourcing challenges.

To complete the experience, the students enjoyed an evening in the West End to watch the hit musical Hamilton, a fitting connection between their classroom learning and the themes of leadership and revolution portrayed on stage.

Politics teacher Emily Hancock praised her students for the way they represented the college. She said: “Our students were amazing and represented the college in such a remarkable way. They were polite, respectful and asked some really challenging questions.

“Several of the guests we met even commented that they were among the most articulate and impressive students they had ever spoken to. It was fantastic to see our students making the most of every moment and leaving such a positive impression wherever they went. Experiences like this really bring their learning to life.”

Student Brooke Lowe said: “I really enjoyed the trip. My favourite part was seeing Hamilton and getting to watch Prime Minister’s Questions as this helped me build upon the knowledge which I have learnt within class. A real highlight has to be going into 10 Downing Street.”

In Speaker's House with Lindsay Hoyle (Speaker of House of commons)

1. Contributed

In Speaker's House with Lindsay Hoyle (Speaker of House of commons) Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Engaging in the mock select committee

2. Contributed

Engaging in the mock select committee Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Student's in Q&A with Sir Lindsay Hoyle

3. Contributed

Student's in Q&A with Sir Lindsay Hoyle Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Students sat inside courtroom 1 at the Supreme Court

4. Contributed

Students sat inside courtroom 1 at the Supreme Court Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LondonSupreme Court
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice