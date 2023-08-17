A Level results day: Bright future ahead for pupils at Mansfield's West Notts College

There were celebrations at West Nottinghamshire College today as students collected their A-Level and vocational exam results.

Principal and chief executive Andrew Cropley said: “Many congratulations to our students who have received their A Level and level 3 technical and vocational course results today after two years of dedicated study and hard work.

“The vast majority of these students had their secondary school education significantly disrupted by the pandemic and most were taking formal exams for the very first time. On top of this, many have been forced by the cost-of-living crisis to undertake substantial paid work alongside their studies in order to support their families.

“This makes their results all the more commendable and I wish them all every success for the future, whether that takes them on to higher education, an apprenticeship or into employment.”

Gurikbal Chandra, known as Singh, was modestly proud upon gaining two A* grades, in sociology and criminology, and a B grade in media in his A Levels.

Singh, 18, from Newstead, said: “I’m fortunate that I am able to go on to work in my dad’s motor mechanical business after college, so getting these grades probably won’t change my life goals, but it’s a good day and I am most definitely proud.”

Meanwhile, the mood of A Level student Zoe Palermo changed from nervousness to jubilation upon opening her exam results envelope – which revealed an A* in sociology, B in English and B in criminology.

Zoe, from Ollerton said: “It was such a shock as I really didn’t think I would do this well. I’ve been so worried and came to open my results on my own in case I’d not done very well, but I’m so happy now.”

The 18-year-old is Lincoln-bound as she will be off to Bishop Grosseteste University to study English language with hopes of travelling the world.

“I really want to travel and teach abroad – that’s my end goal. I’ve never really travelled yet so I’m looking forward to doing this,” she added.

Friends and classmates Oliver Wigglesworth and Mille Smith celebrated the exam results from their studies on the Level 3 Advanced Extended Diploma in Animal Care course.

Oliver, 20, achieved two distinctions and one merit, while Millie, 18, gained one distinction and two merits.

They are both heading to Nottingham Trent University, their first-choice institution, with Oliver set to study a degree in zoo biology while Millie will study a foundation degree in veterinary nursing.

Oliver, from Warsop, said: “I feel really good because the grades are higher than I needed to get into university. I always aim for distinctions so I’m very happy with my results.

“It was really stressful waiting for them but once I opened the envelope, it was a euphoric feeling – like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders.”

Millie, from Clipstone, added: “It is exciting because I know it’s all confirmed now. I definitely want to be a veterinary nurse and university is the next step.”

A Level student Billie-Jo Baxter said she “felt amazing” after achieving a grade C in business, C in psychology and E in maths.

The 18-year-old, from South Normanton, said: “It’s such a relief. I’ve been waiting all summer for this moment and it’s everything I could’ve hoped for. I’m so happy.”

1 . Results day A-Level and vocational programme students celebrated together at the college's Derby Road campus. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2 . Exciting plans Chloe Shepherd is off to the University of Derby to study sociology. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

3 . Bright future Billie-Jo Baxter will use her qualifications to further her career at Van Elle in Kirkby-in-Ashfield. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

4 . Celebrations Glenis Thompson was justifiably proud of her son James after his IT course success. Photo: submitted Photo Sales