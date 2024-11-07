A high number of Mansfield and Ashfield primary schools have been rated 'Outstanding' or 'Good' by Ofsted in the last three years. Photo: Getty Images

35 Mansfield, Ashfield and Hucknall area primary schools rated 'Outstanding' or 'Good' by Ofsted since 2023

We have gathered the Mansfield, Ashfield and Hucknall areas infant and junior schools which have been rated ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors since the start of 2023.