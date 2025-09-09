These are the 26 Mansfield, Ashfield, Bassetlaw and Broxtowe secondary schools rated good by Ofsted since 2021. Photo: Getty Imagesplaceholder image
These are the 26 Mansfield, Ashfield, Bassetlaw and Broxtowe secondary schools rated good by Ofsted since 2021. Photo: Getty Images

23 Mansfield, Ashfield, Bassetlaw and Broxtowe secondary schools rated good by Ofsted since 2021

By John Smith
Published 9th Sep 2025, 14:31 BST
It’s one of the big steps in child’s life – moving up from primary school to secondary.

And for parents, it’s vital to get the right choice for their children and Ofsted ratings are often a key thing they look it.

We have scoured Ofsted’s site to find the 23 secondary schools in Mansfield, Ashfield, Bassetlaw and Broxtowe that have been rated ‘good’ by the Government watchdog in the last four years.

Garibaldi School on Garibaldi Road, Forest Town, was rated good by Ofsted in July 2023

1. Garibaldi School - Mansfield

Garibaldi School on Garibaldi Road, Forest Town, was rated good by Ofsted in July 2023 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
All Saints Academy, on Broomhill Road, was rated good by Ofsted in April 2022.

2. All Saints Academy - Mansfield

All Saints Academy, on Broomhill Road, was rated good by Ofsted in April 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Samworth Academy, on Sherwood Hall Road, was rated Good by Ofsted in July this year.

3. Samworth Church Academy - Mansfield

Samworth Academy, on Sherwood Hall Road, was rated Good by Ofsted in July this year. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
National Academy, on Annesley Road, was rated good by Ofsted in June 2023.

4. National Academy - Hucknall

National Academy, on Annesley Road, was rated good by Ofsted in June 2023. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldAshfieldBassetlawBroxtoweOfstedGovernment