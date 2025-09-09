Southwell Music Festival review: Huge breadth of music centred on beautiful Minster

Southwell Minster hosts many of the highlights of Southwell Music Festival each summer

One of the highlights in the British music calendar offered a wider range of music for 2025 but remained centred on the wonderful Minster with generous helpings of Bach.

A huge range of performers and performances delighted audiences at this year’s Southwell Music Festival. Here are the highlights, as chosen by our expert Mavis Kirkham.

Duke Ellington’s “Sacred Concert” at Southwell Minster

This jazz concert brought a very different musical sound to Southwell Minster and the space and acoustic perfection of the Minster gave a new power to Duke Ellington’s music. This gave a deep resonance to the cry “Freedom” and “Let everything that has breath praise God”.

The Cottontail Orchestra and the Festival Voices showed the range and versatility of the Southwell Festival. The concert opened with pieces by Duke Ellington starting with Cottontail and including Clare Wheeler’s first solo, Prelude to a Kiss. This was followed by Leonard Bernstein’s brilliant Prelude, Fugues and Riffs.

The second half of the concert drew together music from Ellington’s three sacred concert records. This is the music with which he toured the USA in his final years and which he considered his most important work. The augmented band was joined by the Festival Voices and featured a range of instrumentalists. Clare Wheeler’s accomplished solos showed the powerful range of her voice and the instrumental solos were equally impressive. It was a wonderful concert which made us want to shout “Alleluia” and dance in the aisles.

Family Bach – A Musical Dynasty, in the Chapter House, Southwell Minster

This was a magical concert in the intimate and beautiful setting of the Southwell Minster Chapter house. The concert mainly consisted of two motets by Johann Christoph Bach, the older cousin of Johann Sebastian Bach: Fear not, from Isiah and the Nunc Dimittis from the New Testament. They were beautifully sung by four members of the ever-versatile and highly accomplished Festival Voices. The soaring voices and the wonderful interweaving of the parts seemed perfect in this setting.

Between the two motets Florence Cooke played Johann Sebastian Bach’s Violin Partita No 3 in E Major which the audience clearly knew and loved. She played this joyful set of dances with great verve and skill; so much so that we just had to applaud at the end of the best known piece.

A gem of a concert that left us all smiling.

The Telyn Quartet, Southwell Methodist Church

This concert in the Young Artist Series was very well received. The performance opened with Benjamin Britten’s Three Divertimenti, written when he was 20 years old and full of youthful energy, just right for this young and spirited quartet.

They then played Elizabeth Maconchy’s Fourth String Quartet. The composer described the string quartet as “music as an impassioned argument” and the Telyn Quartet certainly conveyed the argument between instrumental voices.

The concert ended with Maurice Ravel’s String Quartet in F major which they played beautifully. A well planned and well executed performance.

Kathryn Tickell and The Darkening in Southwell Minster

Kathryn Tickell made a very welcome return to the Southwell Festival with her Northumbrian smallpipes, fiddle and vocals. Named after the old Northumbrian word for twilight, the Darkening is firmly rooted in the northeast. These dazzling musicians describe their music as “Ancient Northumbrian Futurism”.

The music ranged from old Northumbrian dances to very modern compositions. The content was equally wide: from a Roman inscription on Hadrian’s Wall to a newly composed statement against hatred and racism derived from old playground chants. The instruments were played so well and they worked so well together. The percussion of Amy Thatcher’s clog dancing was particularly noteworthy with traditional and modern rhythms.

To introduce the second half of the concert Kathryn played her pipes walking round the minster demonstrating its wonderful acoustics and she was joined by women from the Festival Voices. The music seemed to get more exciting as the evening went on, the piping got wilder and the audience participation certainly increased. A really memorable concert.

J. S. Bach’s Mass in B Minor at Southwell Minster

The gala concert at this year’s Southwell Festival was Bach’s masterpiece, the Mass in B Minor. The Festival Baroque Sinfonia, Festival Voices and soloists were conducted by the Festival’s founder and artistic director Marcus Farnsworth.

Before the concert the excellent talk by Libby Burgess, who played the organ in the mass, deepened our understanding of the music. Bach’s magnificent work was beautifully played and sung in the perfect setting of the Minster. The complex textures of the music were impressive and the emotional range of the music was conveyed so well. The poignant conversations between solo voices and solo instruments were very special.

A glorious and deeply moving performance.