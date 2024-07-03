Singer/Songwriter Halsey has revealed she is sampling Britney Spears in a new work.

The musician shared a clip on Instagram earlier this week which sampled Spears’ 2000 song, “Lucky”

Here’s a look at other artists that have sampled Britney Spears previously, including one or two “odd” uses.

The singer/songwriter teased some new work on Instagram to start the week off with (July 1 2024), to tease a new song which listeners identified as having a sample from the pop megastar - the 2000 hit “Lucky.”

In the post, Halsey revealed “When I was five, it always felt like Britney was singing directly to me. 24 years later, these words hit different. Love you forever,” before singing the bittersweet lyrics to the song in the Instagram post.

But Halsey is not the first to sample the “…Baby One More Time” singer - in fact, according to WhoSampled, “Toxic” happens to be the one Britney Spears song that has constantly been sampled in songs, from hip-hop beats to polka medleys.

So who else has sampled Britney Spears - and have you picked up on any other artists who have sampled the musician previously?

Childish Gambino There's a reason why "Toxic" is the most sampled track from Britney Spears' back catalogue, and we start the list by mentioning Childish Gambino's use of the track. On his collaboration with Danny Brown in 2012, Gambino used a sample for his song - also called "Toxic" - through the song from the 1:05 mark.

One of the current, reigning pop superstars in recent years, the "BRAT" musician Charlie XCX has often talked about how earlier pop stars influenced her music - especially Rihanna. But on her track "Spring Breakers" from her most recent album, Charli XCX sampled the sombre Britney number "Everytime."

One of pop music's biggest names since the turn of the millennium, Nicki Minaj proudly sampled from Britney Spears for her smash-hit 2012 single, "Pound the Alarm." Minaj would travel back 12 years for the sample, incorporating elements of Britney's 2000 hit "Stronger" in her track.