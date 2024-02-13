Nottinghamshire ranked ninth worst county for numbers of animals confined in factory farms

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The study commissioned by Compassion in World Farming reveals a staggering increase in the numbers of livestock permanently housed indoors or without access to pasture.

Nottinghamshire ranks ninth with 7,644,640 animals confined across the county.

Lincolnshire ranks first with 35,797,299, followed by Shropshire with 27,289,085 confined animals. Norfolk ranks third with 25,748,309, County Antrim, fourth with 20,316,870 and Herefordshire, fifth with 19,087,727. North Yorkshire, Suffolk, County Tyrone and Powys also made the top ten.

Sow in farrowing crate - UK pig investigation 2019. Picture: Compassion in World Farming

Anthony Field, Head of Compassion in World Farming’s UK Office said: “Factory farms and the animals they confine are often hidden from public view but as the data shows, are rife in Nottinghamshire. This investigation shines a spotlight on their rising numbers, clearly illustrating the desperate, broken, and unsustainable food system we have created.

“Enough is enough. The spread of industrial farming must stop. This intensive method of producing food must be revised in line with the UK Government-commissioned National Food Strategy, with farmers given help to transition to a more sustainable land use.

“Factory farms blight local communities who complain of the pervasive stench, noise and biodiversity loss. And rivers are polluted due to excess manure and agricultural run-off. Local government is on the front line in granting planning permission for new units but unfortunately, they are often not aware that animal welfare and climate change issues can be a material consideration in every planning decision.

“We urge the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to strengthen the law and issue guidance for local government to urgently clear this matter up.”