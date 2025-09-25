NFU Shed Talks in Nottinghamshire champions resilience and mental wellbeing in farming

Farmers and growers gathered at a Nottinghamshire farm for the second NFU Shed Talks LIVE – an evening of open and honest conversation, shared experience and practical insight into the challenges and opportunities facing British agriculture.

Chaired by NFU President Tom Bradshaw, the event in a grain barn at John and Cathy Charles-Jones’ farm, at Woodborough, explored resilience in its many forms, from succession planning and business strategy to mental wellbeing and adapting to change.

Attendees heard directly from two farming families – Richard and Bizza Walters from Warwickshire and Chris and Oliver Collingham, NFU county chair, from Farnsfield, Newark, who spoke candidly about working across generations, navigating succession and balancing tradition with innovation.

The keynote session featured public speaker and Cumbrian member Hannah Jackson, known online as The Red Shepherdess. In conversation with Tom Bradshaw, she shared her journey into farming from a non-agricultural background and the lessons she’s learned about mental wellbeing, self-belief and building a supportive community.

Farmers Richard Walters, Bizza Walters, NFU President Tom Bradshaw, Chris Collingham and Oliver Collingham, NFU Nottinghamshire chair, host a panel discussion at the event.

The evening concluded with the Community Café, where those attending were able to connect with one another and put their questions to NFU policy and sector specialists, face-to-face.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “Resilience in farming has never been more important.

“We know that farmer confidence is at an all-time low, and concerns around succession and the family farm tax are adding further strain. But events like Shed Talks show the strength of our community.

"When farmers come together to share their experiences – whether it’s passing on a business, managing mental health or embracing innovation – we build the confidence to invest in the future.

Red Shepherdess Hannah Jackson with NFU President Tom Bradshaw at the event at Woodborough Park Farm in Nottinghamshire.

“We are an island of more than 70 million people and British farming has a vital role to play. These conversations help shape a more sustainable, more connected future for agriculture, and I’m proud to see members leading that change.”

Keynote speaker Hannah Jackson, known as the Red Shepherdess, said: “What I’ve learned since I first stepped into farming is that resilience is not just about pushing through – it’s about being honest, asking for help and surrounding yourself with the people who truly understand.

“Shed Talks has reminded me how powerful it is when farmers open up, share their stories and realise they’re not alone. Farming can be tough, but when we support one another we can build something stronger.

“With all the pressures facing farmers, awareness of the importance of good mental health and how we must take care of ourselves and each other is not optional – it is part of what keeps us going.”