2. Sweet sheep Hilda is ahead of the game when it comes to tasty treats

Meet Hilda the Herdwick sheep who joined Manor Farm in 2017 from a commercial flock as she was too deformed to breed from. She has a twisted neck and spine, and is too skinny to go to market for meat. Initially very shy, she’s now one of the most forward sheep at the sanctuary and regularly bosses the other girls around to make sure the she stays at the front of the gang for anything nice that might be heading their way!

Photo: Manor Farm