The fantastic farm is a charitable trust, which gives permanent homes to livestock who are elderly, disabled or have special needs.
Founded by Di Slaney, the sanctuary is run by a specialist team, plus volunteers and funded by donations.
If you would like to help the animals donations are always welcome, visit the Manor Farm website at www.manorfarmcharitabletrust.org and hit the donations button from the home page.
Here are just some of the farm’s extraordinary characters…
1. Brooke the pig is a 'cougar' dating younger chap Boris!
Meet Brooke the pig, who came to the sanctuary in 2015 having been kept as a youngster in a very small cage without piggy company. Initially paired with older pig Simon, since being widowed in 2019, she’s now ‘dating’ gorgeous younger kune kune pig Boris, but they’re taking it steady as Brooke is a bit hormonal now as an older lady. Being pigopausal has put her off some of her food so she has to be gently reminded to eat with a little bit of cheese, her favourite snack.
Photo: Manor Farm
2. Sweet sheep Hilda is ahead of the game when it comes to tasty treats
Meet Hilda the Herdwick sheep who joined Manor Farm in 2017 from a commercial flock as she was too deformed to breed from. She has a twisted neck and spine, and is too skinny to go to market for meat. Initially very shy, she’s now one of the most forward sheep at the sanctuary and regularly bosses the other girls around to make sure the she stays at the front of the gang for anything nice that might be heading their way!
Photo: Manor Farm
3. Clive the duck has a wonky leg but it doesn't stop him welly pecking
Meet cute little Clive with his foot on the wrong way round! He came to Manor Farm in 2019 when his loving owners could no longer care for him. At that time they thought he was a girl, but it wasn’t long before the telltale signs of duck manhood began to show! Clive joined Stevie, Wanda and tiny Tufted duck hybrid Bitsy in the safe garden pens where his mobility could be easily monitored. He loves lettuce and grapes, and pecks the wellies of the team so that they know he’s there and waiting!
Photo: Manor Farm
4. Sweet natured Snowy loves nothing more than a cuddle and a treat
Meet Snowy the Boer goat, who is aged eight, and came to the sanctuary this year having been retired from breeding in a commercial herd. She had had triplets and lost a lot of weight as a result - she’s needed plenty of food and TLC for an infected foot, as well as drying out her udder to stop milk production. Snowy has the sweetest nature, always wanting a cuddle or attention, and her eyes follow every packet of treats around the field to make sure she gets her share.
Photo: Manor Farm