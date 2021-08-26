Cheryl Martins has worked tirelessly for most of her life caring for wildlife and has run the Mansfield Rescue Wildlife Centre from her home on Brown Street for around 20 years. She can’t take any more casualties at the moment, due to full enclosures, but here are images from some of Cheryl’s amazing rescue efforts over the past year or so.

There have been many happy endings, animals recovering, finding new homes or released back into the wild, but sadly not all that come in, will make it due to the extent of their injuries, illness, exposure to cold, hunger or cruelty. Donations of cash and animal foods are always welcome, at the rescue which is planning a move to bigger premises at Pleasley.