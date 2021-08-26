Two adorable owls who found their way to the centre
Two adorable owls who found their way to the centre

Mansfield rescue centre which helps gives injured wildlife a second chance

Mansfield’s wildlife rescue centre has a long history of helping animals which are injured, lost or in distress.

By Dale Spridgeon
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 2:41 pm

Cheryl Martins has worked tirelessly for most of her life caring for wildlife and has run the Mansfield Rescue Wildlife Centre from her home on Brown Street for around 20 years. She can’t take any more casualties at the moment, due to full enclosures, but here are images from some of Cheryl’s amazing rescue efforts over the past year or so.

There have been many happy endings, animals recovering, finding new homes or released back into the wild, but sadly not all that come in, will make it due to the extent of their injuries, illness, exposure to cold, hunger or cruelty. Donations of cash and animal foods are always welcome, at the rescue which is planning a move to bigger premises at Pleasley.

Undefined: readMore

Editor’s message: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Mansfield's abandoned and injured wildlife have a chance thanks to rescue centre

Cheryl Martins with one of her feathered friends

Photo: Cheryl Martins/Facebook

Photo Sales

2. Tiny abandoned hedgehog found nurture at Mansfield rescue centre

A tiny, week old female hedgehog, the only survivor of from nest of four, which had sadly been disturbed, causing the mother hedgehog to abandon the baby hoglets.

Photo: Cheryl Martins/Facebook

Photo Sales

3. Tragic tiny African pygmy hedgehog died after being dumped in Mansfield

A tiny pygmy African hedgehog - an expensive pet - was found dumped in Mansfield. It sadly died soon after it was found struggling to survive in the cold. At only roughly 16 weeks old this poor little creature been traumatised by his ordeal, and his back legs were paralysed after being abandoned outside.

Photo: Cheryl Martins Facebook

Photo Sales

4. Tiny fox cub was brought into the wildlife rescue centre at Mansfield

A tiny fox was brought into the rescue centre

Photo: Cheryl Martins Facebook

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2