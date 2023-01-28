Firefighters save drowning horse and trapped dog amid series of animal rescues
Firefighters were called to a number of animal rescues on the same day – and brought each one back to safety.
On Saturday, January 21, crews from Alfreton Community Fire Station were called to three separate animal rescue incidents.
The first saw firefighters from their Blue Watch team called to save an 11-year-old ex-racehorse called Rosie from the freezing waters of the River Rother.
A station spokesman said: “A member of the public kindly helped excavate the bank with his digger. Blue Watch wish her a speedy recovery.”
That afternoon, Red Watch were deployed to rescue Teddy, who had managed to trap himself in a silo pipe – getting him out using a snare and a makeshift hook.
Finally, Red Watch were called to the Melbourne Animal Farm to help ‘Grumpy’, a donkey who had collapsed. He was lifted back to his feet using a Palfinger crane – and managed to walk back to the barn unaided.