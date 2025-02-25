Youngsters among thousands taught choices have consequences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 40,000 young people have now been taught the risks of carrying knives at transformative workshops held at the National Justice Museum in Nottinghamshire.

A recent visit by students at Bulwell and Farnborough Academies marked the milestone of people who have now attended the Ben Kinsella Choices and Consequences Exhibition since it opened in 2019.

The transformative workshops are designed to raise awareness, foster positive relationships and empower young people to shape safer communities.

This proven programme encourages attitudes and behaviours that reject knife-carrying while providing young participants with practical tools to stay safe.

It comes as part of a partnership between the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire, Nottinghamshire Police and Nottingham Trent University.

The Youth Listening Project is designed to connect with local young people to hear directly from them about how crime and antisocial behaviour impact their daily lives.

By engaging with these communities, the project aims to develop practical ways to make streets safer and support young people in becoming active participants in shaping a safer environment.

This work comes after the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire has invested £333,000 in Nottingham City as part of the latest round of Safer Streets projects.

Nottinghamshire’s Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Angela Kandola, who witnessed the recent workshop taking place, said: “People may think that carrying a knife gives you protection, but in fact it only increases the risk of devastating consequences for everyone involved.

“Educating our young people on making the right choices when it comes to knife crime is key to making Nottinghamshire a safer place for all.

“Myself and our Police and Crime Commissioner Gary Godden are very passionate and committed to supporting initiatives like these and empowering individuals.”

The Youth Leaders project involves Nottingham Trent University working closely with young people, youth workers, and parents/carers in various settings such as schools, youth clubs, and community centres.

The aim is to speak with hundreds of individuals from Clifton and Bulwell to understand their perspectives on local safety issues. This information will help identify key areas that need attention and how resources can best be used to make these neighbourhoods safer.

The most recent event combines education with active participation, giving young people a platform to share their voices, strengthen relationships with Police, and contribute to meaningful changes in their communities. It represents a crucial step in creating safer and better connected neighbourhoods.

Raphael Charles, Partnership Manager at the Ben Kinsella Trust said: “We’re delighted to have reached the significant milestone of 40,000 young people visiting our Choices & Consequences Exhibition.

“This achievement reflects the growing commitment to educating and empowering the next generation.

“The Safer Streets five Youth Leaders are already doing fantastic work in their communities, and having now experienced the exhibition, they are better equipped to make a positive impact.

“This workshop, delivered in partnership with the National Justice Museum, provides these young people with the tools and knowledge to take action against knife crime and serious violence.”

The visit to the National Justice Museum follows ideas being gathered during classroom sessions back October which are now being reviewed, with a small group of students from both schools selected to form a Youth Board. This board will work alongside local authorities and other partners to develop the proposals further and ensure young people remain central to decision-making.

The Youth Listening Project reflects Commissioner Godden’s commitment to working in partnership with schools, the Violence Reduction Partnership, and Nottingham Trent University to deliver safer streets and more inclusive communities.

Nottinghamshire Police’s City North Neighbourhood Inspector Paul Ferguson said: “One of the things we’ve been looking at within the Safer Streets project is changing attitudes within the young communities.

“We’re engaging with young leaders to look at what we can do to influence their behaviour and make things safer when they’re out and about.

“The students know via these sessions who they can reach out to, and how they can make the right choices and consequences in their lives.

“The Police are part of the community and we rely on them to help us solve issues, we can’t do it all ourselves and it is a team effort to achieving positive outcomes.”

Luke Parmenter Collective Impact Manager at Nottingham Trent University said: “Bringing students together as part of their youth leadership training is an opportunity for them to shape how they want things to look in their communities.

“It’s a two-way street where they will tell us what is working and what isn’t, and as part of the Safer Streets 5 Youth Listening Campaign we listen to their feedback, help to challenge perceptions, and work together for the benefit of the community.

“Seeing the engagement is really valuable as well, the young people should be proud of the way they listened and got involved with the Choices and Consequences workshop.”