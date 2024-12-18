Young people and volunteers from across Nottinghamshire celebrated at awards ceremony

More than 100 young people from across Nottinghamshire were honoured at an annual awards ceremony celebrating their outstanding achievements as part of The Duke of Edinburgh programme and Shadow 50.

The event, held at County Hall on Thursday 12 December, was hosted by Notts Outdoors, the outdoor and environmental education service at Nottinghamshire County Council.

Shadow is a unique team-based event open to young people aged 13 to 19 and young adults up to 25 with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

It offers participants an exciting opportunity to test their physical, creative, and problem-solving abilities whilst they work as a team navigating through the forest in the dark.

Shadow is organised by Notts Outdoors in collaboration with the county council’s Youth Service.

This landmark event has engaged more than 12,000 young people since 1974. This year, 400 took part in the milestone anniversary challenge.

This year’s overall Shadow champions were the Rural Wonders from Misterton, while category awards were claimed by:

2502 Hamilton RAFAC TempestArtemis Explorer Scout UnitNottinghamshire County Council South Link Youth ClubDuke of Edinburgh Access East Night HawkesJason Stanley, Youth Worker at the county council's Misterton Young People's Centre, who supported the winning team, said:

"We're a small club over at Misterton, winning this means so much to the young people that took part. They've all been training really hard in the lead up to Shadow and have had their own personal challenges to overcome - I'm incredibly proud of all their hard work and commitment."

The ceremony also recognised 82 Nottinghamshire young people who earned Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards (DofE), including 12 Gold, 25 Silver, and 45 Bronze awardees.

The awards reflect the participants’ dedication to volunteering in their communities, learning new skills, engaging in physical activities, and completing challenging expeditions.

The county council supports eight DofE centres across the county, ensuring that every young person has access to the DofE Award Scheme.

Jack Hilditch, who received a Silver award, said:

“I thoroughly enjoyed the process of DofE. The expedition, whilst difficult, will help you and your group form bonds for life”

The event also paid tribute to eight long serving volunteers, with service spanning between 15 and 34 years.

These volunteers were honoured for their exceptional commitment to enabling events like Shadow and DofE to thrive.

Volunteers are the backbone of both Shadow and the DofE Award scheme, offering support and guidance that enable young people to unlock their full potential. Shadow is entirely volunteer run, with many individuals returning year after year to ensure its continued success.

Geoff Vincent, a long-time volunteer at Shadow, said:

“It has been an incredible privilege to take part in Shadow. In the 34 years I have been volunteering it has been amazing working with so many dedicated volunteers and, most importantly, thousands of inspiring young people.

“Watching them develop crucial team-building and problem-solving skills while embracing the outdoors in the stunning surroundings of Sherwood Forest has been truly rewarding. This unique experience not only fosters growth but also creates unforgettable memories for everyone involved.”

Councillor Tracey Taylor, the county council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Families, expressed her congratulations to the young people and volunteers. She said:

“I was honoured to present more than one hundred awards at last night’s ceremony. It is a privilege to recognise these remarkable young people from across Nottinghamshire and to celebrate their fantastic achievements.

“Shadow’s 50th year was a fantastic milestone for the whole team. The event has grown from strength to strength over the years and has a long legacy of supporting tens of thousands of local young people. It is an enduring part of our calendar as a council.

“DofE is the world’s leading youth achievement award. The young people who earned their awards this year have put in many hours of effort and built life-long skills along the way. I am very proud that we support eight centres to ensure that every local child has access to this opportunity.

“Volunteers are essential to delivering both Shadow and the DofE provision. I cannot thank them enough for their commitment to our young people. Every one of the volunteers has made a lasting impact on the young people who have been able to come together, gain some valuable life skills, make new friends, and achieve their potential.”