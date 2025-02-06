You don’t have to report sexual abuse to get support

A leading sexual violence support service in Nottinghamshire is reassuring survivors that “you don’t have to report to receive support.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottinghamshire Sexual Violence Support Services, which has helped to support 2529 people with the trauma of sexual violence over the past 12 months, has spoken out as part of Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week.

The organisation – commissioned by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire - provides a range of free, confidential and non-judgemental therapeutic support and advocacy services to people aged 18 and above in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, who have experienced any form of sexual abuse, sexual violence or rape at any time in their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means offering support, whether or not a person has reported to the police, which empowers survivors to make their own decisions on the support they receive, including sexual health, reproductive rights and healthcare choices.

Nottinghamshire's Deputy PCC Angela Kandola alongside Notts SVSS Chief Executive Novlet Holness.

One Nottinghamshire survivor who suffered more than 20 years of sexual and domestic violence said: “My counsellor always listened without judgement and gave me many useful coping strategies and techniques.

“I have noticed a big change in managing my post-traumatic stress disorder, and no longer have very long periods of severe depression, which used to leave me in a bad way both physically and mentally.

“I understand myself and my situation a lot more than I did before and now have a job, I’m studying and in a new relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know what happened to me was not my fault and I know I will live a full and happy life thanks to the counselling I received.”

Sexual Violence is the term used to describe any kind of unwanted sexual contact, act or activity, including rape or sexual assault. Unwanted means that you have not consented or agreed by choice.

At least one in 12 women are victims of violence against women and girls every year in the UK.

Nottinghamshire’s Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Angela Kandola, who leads on tackling violence against women and girls, said: “Tackling violence against women and girls is a key part of our Police and Crime Plan, and commissioning services like Notts SVSS highlights our commitment to making a difference in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hearing the feedback from people who have been helped get their lives back demonstrates the importance of this service and the impact it has on individuals.

“Notts SVSS is a one-stop shop with many different strands to the service, which means that you don’t have to report to get the support you need.”

One of the services provided by Notts SVSS is an Independent Sexual Violence Advisor (ISVA), where specialist support and advice is given to survivors who do wish to report to the police.

The role of an ISVA is very dynamic; with support offered helping to keep service users feeling positive while supporting them with practical issues as they move through the Criminal Justice System.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the day of the trial ISVAs motivate, support and re-assure survivors, and where possible sit in the witness stand with them. Survivors are also offered support post-trial, which can be especially important where a not-guilty verdict has been returned. Support is also given to service users whose cases have not progressed to court.

Notts SVSS, who are members of the Consent Coalition, also work with a full-time Mental Health Nurse which is seconded via Nottinghamshire NHS Trust. This person has worked to embed ethical and holistic mental health care that is risk managed and can signpost to appropriate services.

Novlet Holness, Chief Executive Officer of Nottinghamshire Sexual Violence Support Services, said: “We are here to listen, believe and support anybody who is a survivor of sexual abuse.

“It could have happened as a child or as an adult, but what’s important is that if you need support and advice on how to cope with the after-effects, we are here to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To save one person is important but the funding we receive is saving so many lives. It has made a massive difference to the people of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire who need our support.

“Although many people may not know this, the message from us is clear, you don’t have to report what has happened to the police, to get our support.”

As well as providing funding for the ISVA and a Survivors Support Service, Nottingham City Council and Nottinghamshire County Council also fund an ASA support hub in partnership with the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire and the Integrated Care Board.

Run by Notts SVSS, it acts as a single point of access for referrals by telephone, online and email. It is staffed by qualified and trained workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Corall Jenkins, Executive Member for Communities, Waste and Equalities at Nottingham City Council, said: “One in four women have been sexually assaulted after the age of 16 in the UK.

“Sexual violence offences are devasting and can have an immediate and long-term impact on a survivor.

“In Nottingham, we recognise the need for specialist support services, which offer a choice of therapy and advocacy and give survivors control over their own journey.

“Sexual Violence is a priority for Nottingham City Council and we are proud to co-fund essential services like Notts SVS Services”

Support is available for people who have experienced sexual violence.

You can call the Notts SVSS Helpline on 0115 941 0440.