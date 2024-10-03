Wren Hall celebrates World Smile Day with series of cheerful faces

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Nottinghamshire care community is joining the global celebration around World Smile Day this week, as it shares images of smiling residents and children in a bid to help project how much joy and laughter there is within the care sector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wren Hall in Selston, Nottinghamshire, offers specialist dementia care for its residents, whilst next door, and part of the wider care community, sits Little Wrens – a day nursery for preschool children.

The two care communities mix together on a daily basis, helping to foster intergenerational ties in recognition of the positive benefits that intergenerational relationships bring. The theme behind the day, which falls on the 4th October, centres on encouraging acts of kindness that spread joy and positivity, and Wren Hall is sharing the imagery to help expand that sense of happiness beyond its community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with wider perceptions of the care sector often negative – the home is also seeking to counter that narrative by highlighting that, in fact, care environments are often joyful, happy places.

Wren Hall celebrates World Smile Day

The heartwarming imagery focuses on its residents (known as family members), staff, and children from the adjoining Little Wrens Nursery, capturing moments of laughter and connection. From spontaneous smiles to intergenerational activities, these photos highlight the joy that permeates throughout the community.

Anita Astle MBE, Managing Director of Wren Hall, commented, saying: “A smile is a gift that costs nothing but means everything. At Wren Hall, we recognise kindness and laughter are fundamental to creating a thriving, happy environment. We’re keen to help spread the delight associated with what’s a global initiative and we encourage everyone in our home and beyond to try and bring more joy into people’s lives.”

Wren Hall, which is also celebrating its 35th anniversary this month, has long been a place where happiness is nurtured daily. Through simple gestures, like a cheerful “good morning” or an unexpected cup of tea, kindness is at the heart of the home. Its unique intergenerational activities with Little Wrens Nursery bring added smiles, as family members and children collaborate on meaningful tasks that uplift both young and old alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rated as 'Outstanding' by the CQC, Wren Hall continues to be a beacon of compassionate care, creating a space where those living with dementia feel valued, empowered and happy.

For more information on Wren Hall, please visit wrenhall.com.