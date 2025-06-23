Work to start on new community and business hub at Kimberley Parish Hall site

After nearly 60 years of service to the residents of Kimberley the parish hall on Newdigate Street is to be demolished in the next few weeks and will be replaced by a new community and business hub on the same site.

Builders, T&C Williams have now taken over the site and it is hoped that the new building will be completed by May 2026.

The building, designed by Julian Owen Associates Architects, will be a modern three-floor multi-functional building that will be a great asset to the town for years to come.

The new space will be spread over three floors and include affordable rentable office space to support small or start-up local businesses, a function room for weddings, seminars and community events a community studio room for community-based activities. and new facilities for Kimberley Council.

An artist's impression of how the new Kimberley Hub will look when completed.

As well as providing new facilities in the town centre, the hub is designed to generate income that will enable the council to provide improved services and local events for the community at no extra cost to residents.

Coun Tony Mason, Mayor of Kimberley, said “This is a really exciting time for Kimberley and this building will be a financial asset to the community at large.

"The opportunity to host local events and bring income into the town through seminars, conferences and other functions is the aim of our motivated and enthusiastic councillors and the council team.”

Coun Milan Radulovic (Brox All), portfolio holder for economic development and asset management, said: “This is a really significant stage in our investment plans for Kimberley and will provide facilities for the local community and businesses to use to help bring more people into the town.

"This milestone has been reached thanks to Broxtowe Council’s excellent partnership with Kimberley Council and our shared ambitions to improve the town for future generations.”