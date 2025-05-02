Work starts on new MRI scanner building at Sherwood Forest Hospitals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work has started on a project that will transform care for patients needing MRI scans in the Nottinghamshire area.

Representatives from Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, including Acting Chief Executive David Selwyn and members of the project team, joined contractors at an event to mark the ‘first spade in the ground’ for a new Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) building at King's Mill Hospital.

The project, which is being funded by NHS England has been in the pipeline for several years, will house two state-of-the-art MRI scanners – that will replace the hospital’s existing one that is more than 12 years old and nearing the end of its working life; and another permanent scanner to replace a temporary mobile.

The Trust’s current scanners are regularly in operation for more than 12 hours per day, 7-days a week and the building will have space for a third scanner to accommodate future demand and growth for this vital diagnostic procedure.

Lucy Skelton, Acting Deputy Divisional General Manager for the Clinical Support, Therapies and Outpatients Division, said: “This vital development will significantly improve efficiency and resilience; strengthening capacity both for inpatients and outpatients; the project will ensure patients are seen more quickly and receive their diagnosis sooner.

“Rapid diagnosis of conditions such as cancer means patients can access the treatment they need more quickly, which is key to improving outcomes and quality of life for those suffering from chronic diseases.”

Bringing all the Trust's MRI scanners under one roof in a purpose-built space will improve patient experience by providing a more comfortable environment for both patients and staff.

The building will have a separate, covered entrance, but be connected to the existing hospital through a new link corridor, providing better access for patients and staff. With all patient facilities located on the ground floor, it will be easily accessible for patients and will have dementia-friendly signage.

The new build, designed by international architects CPMG, will be built by Kier Construction, and is expected to open in 2026.

Mark Dady, managing director, Kier Construction Eastern and Midlands, said: “We are delighted to be working with Sherwood Forest Hospitals to deliver this critical project at King’s Mill Hospital. Today represents a major milestone as we officially mark the start of the construction works on site for the new MRI build.

“Using our extensive expertise in creating modern healthcare facilities, we look forward to completing this project which will transform the MRI service for the Trust and patients, while also creating more job opportunities for the local community.”