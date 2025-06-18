Winning students’ designs to bring NHS heroes' commemorative garden to life

The entrance to Nottinghamshire's first Community Diagnostic Centre will be transformed into an eye-catching commemorative garden, thanks to a partnership between local college students, the NHS and constructors.

The design, created by a group of talented students from West Nottinghamshire College, was selected as part of a collaborative competition which challenged students to create their own eye-catching designs for the entrance to the new multi-million pound development that will eventually deliver tens of thousands more health checks each year.

The completion was launched to provide students with real-world experience and the opportunity to contribute to a meaningful project that will offer a peaceful, reflective space for staff, patients, and visitors to remember loved ones and colleagues to enjoy.

Using elements of the winning designs, the garden will now be brought to life at the new Mansfield Community Diagnostic Centre, which is being built alongside Mansfield Community Hospital in Stockwell Gate.

A group image of Kier, West Nottinghamshire College, and Sherwood Forest Hospitals colleagues with winning Students.

Liz Meredith, Estates Project Director at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “The creativity and thoughtfulness shown in the garden designs has been inspiring. Each entry reflected a deep understanding of what this space means to our staff, patients, and wider community. We’re so proud to be part of a project that not only honours our NHS heroes but also showcases the amazing talent in our local community.”

Andrew Whyley, Head of Department for Construction and Building Services Projects at West Nottinghamshire College, said: “The panel was blown away by the quality of the presentations that our learners, Khiara, Ellie, Kacper, George, and Rueben produced.

“They were unable to choose between them, so it was decided to take elements of each design and incorporate them into one final plan. This will be completed by Kier Construction and the NHS Trust designers, and then approved by our learners.

“It will then be built and completed with our learners being the focal point in all aspects of the build. We could not be prouder of the amount of research, professionalism and quality of their work. It takes a lot of courage to stand up and present to a panel of professionals at such an early stage of their careers.”

The project reflects Kier's ongoing commitment to social value and community benefit, extending the impact of the Mansfield Community Diagnostic Centre beyond clinical care.

Daniel Manlove, Project Manager for Kier Construction Eastern & Midlands, said: “The commemorative garden competition was a great opportunity for us to encourage creativity and support the next generation of construction professionals. We were blown away by the students’ impressive designs, and we’re delighted that the winners will be involved in leaving a lasting legacy for the community of Mansfield. We look forward to bringing their vision to life.”