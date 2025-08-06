Winners announced for Eastwood's DH Lawrence Prize children’s writing competition
This year’s theme was Animals and there was a record number of entries from Broxtowe and beyond, as far flung as Thailand, Spain, and the USA.
The team of judges absolutely loved reading everyone’s work and had the difficult task of narrowing them down to just a few winners in four categories – age 4-7, age 8-11, age 12-16 and Best of Broxtowe.
The winners in the age 4-7 category were:
1st – Arthur, Adventure in Egypt, Manchester
2nd – Isabel, What I Saw, Nottinghamshire
3rd – Elsie, Nibbles and Dandelions, Nottinghamshire
Highly commended – Isobel, The Life Saving Octopus, Derbyshire
Highly commended – Lewis, Panda Defense, Nottinghamshire
The winners in the age 8-11 category were:
1st – Leen, My Little Paradise, Swansea
2nd – Ayse, Animals of the Forest, Broxtowe
3rd – Siddhan, untitled, Wokingham
Highly commended – Laurence, Rolo the Monkey, Nottinghamshire
The winners in the age 12-16 category were:
1st – Oluwatamilore, The Classroom Clock, Manchester
2nd – Annabel, I was Born With What They Came For, London
3rd – Akhil, The Fox That Watched Me, Texas USA
Highly commended – Madison, The Light We Couldn’t Keep, Washington USA
Highly commended – Rose, Animals, Colchester
The winners in the Best of Broxtowe category were:
1st – Saffron, Rubbish in the Park
2nd – Mia, Once Upon a Maximus
3rd – Alexa, A Different Type of Animal
Highly commended – George, Our Dog Hugo
Carolyn Melbourne, museum and collections officer at Eastwoo’s DH Lawrence Museum, said: “This is the third year that the museum has run this competition and it’s great to see the engagement grow.
"It’s now an established part of the museum’s offering and many schools use it as a tool to encourage their students’ creativity.
“The competition helps to educate young people about DH Lawrence – it takes themes that he wrote about and brings them to a new audience, showing how they are still relevant today.”
Coun Teresa Cullen (Brox All), portfolio holder for health and leisure at Broxtowe Council, added: “It’s wonderful to see so many entries to this year’s competition from children all across the globe.
“Having read through the winning submissions, it’s clear to see there is plenty of young literary talent in Broxtowe and beyond.”
The winning entries will be available to view in an online exhibition in September.