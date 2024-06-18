Wing Walk for rescue dogs: Brave duo takes to the skies for a worthy cause

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Friday 21st June, Events and Community Fundraiser from Jerry Green Dog Rescue, Nichola Ingram will take to the skies to raise vital funds for the dogs in their care. She’ll be joined by Nichola Whelan, Human Resource Officer from Vitalin Pet Food, platinum key stone partner to Jerry Green Dog Rescue and sustainable pet food producers.

This extraordinary fundraising event will see both individuals strapped to the wings of an aircraft which will soar at an eye watering 125 miles per hour. This daring wing walk is not just a display of courage but a heartfelt commitment to support dogs in need at Jerry Green Dog Rescue.

Vitalin Pet Food’s Human Resource Officer Nichola Whelan says, “I’m delighted to be taking part in this challenge alongside a member of the Jerry Green team. This is an extension of the partnership we have with the charity who we have supported for over ten years. We pride ourselves on giving dogs zest for life with our nutrient-dense food and to be able to support rescue dogs in the same way really is priceless to us.”

With each exhilarating second in the air, the duo aim to raise crucial funds that will directly impact the lives of countless dogs, providing them with the care, love, and support they deserve. Your generosity can make a real difference.

Nichola Ingram, Events & Community Fundraiser at Jerry Green Dog Rescue

Events and Community Fundraiser Nichola Ingram shares, “As a member of the team here at Jerry Green Dog Rescue, I witness first-hand the real difference we as an organisation can make to the lives of dogs. Whether that’s dogs that come through our doors or those pooches we help to stay with their families through our community support schemes. Our whole organisation goes above and beyond to ensure every dog is treated with love and care before being matched with their perfect home.” She goes on to say, “I unfortunately also get to see the strain on our charity in the current climate, with the ongoing cost of living crisis we’re all experiencing which makes things tougher than ever. DIY fundraising events like our wing walk allow individuals to really make a difference and I’m equally excited and terrified to be taking on this challenge!”

By donating to this cause, you will be contributing to the essential resources required for medical treatments, shelter, food, and training of Jerry Green dogs across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire. As the fearless pair defy gravity and embrace the thrill of the skies, you have the opportunity to stand with them and show your compassion for the wonderful organisation they’re supporting, which has been in operation for more than 60 years, rescuing and rehoming more than 44,000 dogs to date.

Every donation, big or small ensures the charity is one step closer to ensuring that no dog is left behind. Will you support the individuals taking on this hair raising challenge as they become heroes for rescue dogs? Together, you can help to make their flight a soaring success and contribute to changing the lives of dogs in need.

If you’d like to donate you can visit the Just Giving page set up by the DIY fundraisers to support this brave duo in their daring endeavour: Vitalin and Jerry Green Dog Rescue Wing Walk Challenge - JustGiving

Nichola Whelan from Vitalin Pet Food

For more information about Jerry Green Dog Rescue and how to support their mission, please visit https://www.jerrygreendogs.org.uk/