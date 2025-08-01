Will and Gavin represent UK at International Scout event in Portugal

Gavin Hammond, from Mansfield Woodhouse is one of the volunteers who make events like this possible.

Will Cullen who is a Veterinary Medicine Student from Loughborough and Gavin Hammond, Finance Manager from Mansfield Woodhouse are both currently with nearly 500 UK Scouts on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure, known as World Scout Moot, in Portugal. While their event is the same, their roles within it differ hugely. Will is there as a participant while Gavin is volunteering to ensure the event runs smoothly.

9000 Scouts from across the world, aged between 18 and 25 years old, are gathered in Portugal for the 16th World Scout Moot. The adventure began in Tejo Park in Lisbon on 25th July and will finish in Porto. Throughout the jam-packed event, Will is immersing himself in Portuguese communities and culture. The international Scouting event includes a 4-day expedition, during which, participants group with Scouts from other countries and take one of 100 routes through remote parts of Portugal.

After the expedition, Will’s group reconvenes with the other participants to have the remaining days filled with Scouting activities, international cultural learning and skill development at a camp base in Ovar, before the closing celebration and heading back home.

Full of anticipation as hegot ready to leave for the adventure, Will Cullen, 23, from Loughboroughsaid:

“I’m very excited, I’m really looking forward to the adventure that’s to come. I’ll be taking part in a mythical journey into Portuguese culture, I’m not quite sure what that will entail at the minute but it’s going to be fun finding out. I can’t wait to make new friends and explore different cultures.”

Gavin Hammond, 31, a Finance Manager is a Scout volunteer from Mansfield Woodhouse. Volunteering has brought Gavin many opportunities, but being able to be part of this international adventure and provide a chance for the young adults of Scouting to take part in this unique experience has them filled with excitement.

With the final preparations complete Gavin said: “I can’t wait to get to Portugal and meet new Scout friends from around the world. I’m looking forward to volunteering with Scout leaders from far flung countries and use our skills to put on an unforgettable experience for the Scouts”

This year’s theme of World Scout Moot is ‘engage’. The event encourages Scouts to connect with others and their community through cross-cultural exchange, understanding, and friendship. World Scout Moot not only gives participants their own unique experiences, but the opportunity to embed the skills and internal drive to positively impact the world around them. Opportunities like this continue to be created thanks to the support of the players of People's Postcode Lottery.

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields wished Will and Gavinwell prior to their departure by saying, “A massive good luck to Gavin, Willand all the UK Scouts who are at the World Scout Moot. This is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and the world around us, while exploring how you can create meaningful change. The true international spirit of Scouting will shine through, with so many chances to learn from other Scouts around the world. I know each UK Scout attending will grab the opportunity to create memories, friendships and skills to last a lifetime.”

We know that too many young people today grow up unhappy and worried about their future. Scouts aims to change that. We give young people a chance to belong and a place to be themselves.