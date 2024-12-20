West Nottinghamshire College students gain valuable life skills by volunteering at Salvation Army donation centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students with special educational needs from West Nottinghamshire College have been gaining valuable life and workplace skills by volunteering at the Salvation Army’s donation centre in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

A group of 15 learners on the Level 1 Preparing for Adult Life course have dedicated one morning a week since October to support the centre’s operations, as part of a six-week community initiative.

Their tasks ranged from operating tills to creating window displays, helping them develop essential skills in a supportive real-world environment.

Fauzia Godber, Step-Up and Progress teacher at the college, explained: “The course has a volunteering unit, which is about building skills and confidence to come to work and be part of a community.

Samuel Pashley-Smith (left) and Shania Walker rotate stock in the household goods area.

“The students have been doing different activities at the donation centre, such as working the tills, sorting through clothing, window dressing, and using equipment to attach price labels onto items.

“We’ve encouraged them to speak to customers and say hello because some of them find social interaction difficult

“The students on the tills have been liaising with customers, asking: ‘Do you want it bagged?’ or ‘Do you want to pay by cash or card?’ and then using the equipment.

“Everybody rotated their tasks, so they all got to try different things. It's been amazing to see them develop over the last several weeks.

Students (left to right) Brandon Ellis, Caiden Roberts and Thomas Ward create a window display.

“Some students found it challenging but every time they've come, they've tried something different and built on the skills they learned the previous week.

“The routine has been fantastic preparation for the workplace, knowing they must be on time and act responsibly.

“It's been such a positive experience and I'm immensely grateful to the Salvation Army for this opportunity. The team at the donation centre have been so supportive.

“This has been absolutely priceless for our students.”

Lacey Olphert at work in the centre’s clothing section.

Chris Fletcher, manager of the donation centre, off Station Road, insisted the partnership has been equally beneficial for the Salvation Army team.

He said: “When the college reached out, I felt this was a really worthwhile thing to do. We try to give something back and help people, and we’ve got the facilities to do that.

“From my team’s perspective, it’s been a great experience for them because they’ve been teaching the students new skills, which has been good for their own confidence as well.

“All the students were happy, smiling and enjoying themselves. They became part of the team straight away, getting stuff done, which took a lot of pressure off us.

Daniel MacAllister (left) operates a till, assisted by Salvation Army volunteer Heidi Harcus.

“We’ve looked forward to them coming every week and are going to really miss them.”

Student Daniel MacAllister, 17, said: “None of us did the same task more than twice in a row, so we've had a lot of variety.

“I found it quite hard using my initiative at times, because they’re quite independent tasks, but my tutors encouraged me a lot.

“I think I’ve become more social doing this, a little bit more confident, and I feel enriched.”

Fellow student Lacey Olphert, 22, added: “When I first came here, I felt nervous, but then I got to know people and they’ve become more like friends.

“It's nice to learn new skills, and I definitely feel more confident.”

Students outside the donation centre, pictured with Andrew Cropley and Fauzia Godber (first and second left), manager Chris Fletcher and volunteer Heidi Harcus (first and second right).

College principal and chief executive Andrew Cropley visited the students on their final day of volunteering at the donation centre, just before Christmas. He said: “It's great to see our students getting out into the real world. The experience of stretching their comfort zone is invaluable.

“Trying new things, becoming independent, and working as part of a team are really important skills. It’s been wonderful to see their progress.”