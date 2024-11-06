West Bridgford wedding planners – save the date

Nottinghamshire County Council's Registration service is hosting a wedding fayre to help loved-up couples plan their big day.

On Saturday, November 9 couples will be able to find out more about the county's rich array of venues and available services at the free-to-attend fayre at Bridgford Hall.

Attendees will also be able to enter a free raffle to win a marriage or civil partnership ceremony at any of our registration offices in the district of Nottinghamshire (conditions apply).

This is the third special event organised by the service this year, providing couples with an opportunity to view the ceremony rooms, interact with registrars and meet with Nottinghamshire based wedding service providers.

Councillor Scott Carlton, Cabinet Member for Communities and Public Health, said: “We might be out of the summer wedding season, but Nottinghamshire is always a great place to get married with lots of options for venues and our registration service offers ceremonies to suit all couples.

“The Registration team work hard to help couples who are saying ‘I do’ to plan their perfect day. The wedding fayre will certainly provide lots of useful information and ideas for anyone planning a wedding, and it will also give access to suppliers and industry experts.

“If you’re getting married I would encourage you to come along to the event and meet our friendly registrars who could be helping you on your journey towards your special day.”

Book your free place Nottinghamshire Registration Office Wedding Fayres