Wellbeing expert steps up with walks for armed forces and police personnel
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Annette Clay, founder of Road To Success Coaching (RTSC), has organised the free walks to give something back to the community.
Annette has family who have served and are serving in the military and has relatives who work for the police.
Combining her expertise with her love of the great outdoors, Annette has launched the 2025 list of RTSC Military and Blue Light Walks.
The walks take place on Saturdays at places such as Thoresby and Clumber parks, and at Sherwood Pines.
Annette said: “The walks have proved popular in the past as they have enabled like-minded people to unwind from their everyday lives.
“I am passionate about giving back to the community and, of course, I know through close family that people in the military or blue light services need a space to destress.
“Walking, especially in the great countryside that we have around us in Nottinghamshire, can really help people.”
For more information, and a list of dates and venues, email [email protected].